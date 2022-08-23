NAACP Backs Police Chief; Asks Full Disclosure Of Information On Officers Moved To Desk Jobs

The Chattanooga Hamilton County Branch of the NAACP released the following statement as it calls for case review:

"Based upon information reported in the various news media related to the Chattanooga police officers who were placed on desk duty, and the rebuttal comments from the Fraternal Order of Police, we ask for a review of every case in which these officers provided testimony.



"This issue is not about Police Chief Murphy, who has been on the job less than six months, it is about treatment of the citizens of Chattanooga. No police officer or any other person has the right to lie in response to questions during a proceeding. The people of Chattanooga are due fair policing and testimony in every instance.



"The information that we have thus far is information listed in the press and word of mouth from various groups and individuals in our city. The citizens are due explanations from Mayor Tim Kelly and the entire city council or should the citizens ask the Department of Justice for a Federal review of the police department.



"The NAACP will not stand by while the real issue is being hidden behind the new police chief. She did not lie, the police officers by information in their stated records lied. Therefore, a process should begin immediately to review the judicial cases in which these officers testified."





