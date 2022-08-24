 Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Highway Patrol Says Loss Of 2 Law Enforcement Officers In Helicopter Crash Is "Heartbreaking Loss"

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Officials of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department said they "suffered a heartbreaking loss" in the death of two law enforcement officers in a helicopter crash on Tuesday.

 

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Sergeant Lee Russell of the THP Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Detective Matt Blansett were conducting an aerial mission in the Chattanooga area when the helicopter they were operating crashed in a wooded area of Marion County.

Officials said, "We are saddened to report that both men lost their lives while serving the people of Tennessee on this mission."

 

“There are no words to describe the heartache and sadness our department is experiencing right now,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long.  “Sergeant Russell was an outstanding pilot but an even better person.  We mourn with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department in the loss of Detective Matt Blansett.  Both men were passionate about their jobs. This is a tremendous loss for the Tennessee law enforcement community. We ask for prayers of comfort for the families, our department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department during this dark and difficult time.”

 

“Our hearts are filled with sadness,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “As we navigate these difficult times, we ask that you please pray for their families, friends, and the men and women of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. These men are heroes, and we will never forget them.”

 

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in conjunction with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).


August 24, 2022

Whitfield County Public Hearings On Millage Rate Increase Are Postponed

August 24, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills

August 24, 2022

Downtown Chattanooga Alliance Agrees Churches Will Not Have To Pay Fees


The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Millage Rate Public Hearing scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. and the Special Called Meeting scheduled for Friday, at 12 p.m. have been canceled. ... (click for more)

Here are the Grand Jury true bills: 314286 1 BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/24/2022 314287 1 BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION 08/24/2022 ... (click for more)

Officials of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance have agreed that two churches that are within the district will not have to pay assessments, City Council members were told. The full exemptions ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Whitfield County Public Hearings On Millage Rate Increase Are Postponed

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Millage Rate Public Hearing scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. and the Special Called Meeting scheduled for Friday, at 12 p.m. have been canceled. The meeting(s) will be rescheduled and the date(s) will be forthcoming. (click for more)

Grand Jury True Bills

Here are the Grand Jury true bills: 314286 1 BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 08/24/2022 314287 1 BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION 08/24/2022 314287 2 BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN VIOLATION OF WINDOW TINT LAW 08/24/2022 314287 3 BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN THEFT OF FIREARM 08/24/2022 314288 1 CARTER, DEMETRIUS LAMONTE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE ... (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blitz Picks Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

Sports

Hooker Tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' ... (click for more)

Two Mocs On Reese's Football Senior Bowl Watch List

The Chattanooga Mocs are one of five FCS programs with multiple players on the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List to begin the 2022 season. Offensive lineman McClendon Curtis and defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell are square in the sights of the NFL’s top evaluators. “It’s a great statement for both D-Max and McClendon,” Coach Rusty Wright shared. “They both work their tails off ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors