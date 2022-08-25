 Thursday, August 25, 2022 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


2 Alabama Men Arrested In Death Of Dakota Bradshaw Of Rossville

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Two Alabama men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville.

Kavon Collier, 23, of Huntsville, and Eric Dodds, 23, also of Huntsville, have both been charged with murder.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Walker County Sheriffs Office Major Mike Freeman contacted the GBI for assistance in investigating Mr. Bradshaw's death. At 1:17 p.m., Walker County Sheriffs deputies and Rossville Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 417 East Peachtree Street, Rossville.

Deputies and officers arrived on scene to find Mr. Bradshaw shot inside his home. He was taken to Erlanger Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses saw a red truck and a blue Dodge Challenger leaving the home of the incident and described a shooter getting into the red truck and speeding away.

On Monday, Aug. 8, the GBI obtained a murder warrant for Johntae Kavon Collier. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the United States Marshals Task Force in Huntsville, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Huntsville Police Department SWAT team and crime scene specialists, executed a search warrant at 7203 Chatfield Way NW; Huntsville/Alabama, and arrested Collier.

Collier was taken to the Madison County Jail (Alabama). Collier waived extradition and is now in the Walker County Jail.

On Monday, Aug. 15, the GBI obtained murder warrants for Eric Dodds. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Dodds was taken into custody by the US Marshal's Task Force in Huntsville and taken to the Limestone County Jail, awaiting extradition to Walker County.

The GBI and Walker County Sheriffs Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency, Huntsville Police Department (AL), Limestone County Sheriffs Office (AL), the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Rossville Police Department, and the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office for their assistance with this investigation.


August 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Church Allows Man To Charge His Phone On The Property As Long As He Keeps The Area Clean; People Making Themselves At Home In The Closed Airport Inn

August 25, 2022

Attorneys For Officers Who Were Put On Desk Duty Says All Need To Be Reinstated

August 25, 2022

Charleston Man Charged With 4 Counts Of Statutory Rape By An Authority Figure


Police saw a man in the doorway of Olivet Baptist Church, 740 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard, which was closed. Police spoke with the man and later identified him. He said he was just charging ... (click for more)

Attorneys for city police officers who were put on desk duty based on certain infractions from the past said all need to be fully reinstated. They said a city plan for a panel to review the ... (click for more)

Garrett Hammontree turned himself in to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening, following a Grand Jury indictment for four counts of statutory rape by an authority figure. The ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Church Allows Man To Charge His Phone On The Property As Long As He Keeps The Area Clean; People Making Themselves At Home In The Closed Airport Inn

Police saw a man in the doorway of Olivet Baptist Church, 740 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard, which was closed. Police spoke with the man and later identified him. He said he was just charging his phone and the pastor allowed this as long as he kept the property clean. * * * The night clerk at the Microtel Inn & Suites, 7014 McCutcheon Road, told police he had a guest ... (click for more)

Attorneys For Officers Who Were Put On Desk Duty Says All Need To Be Reinstated

Attorneys for city police officers who were put on desk duty based on certain infractions from the past said all need to be fully reinstated. They said a city plan for a panel to review the cases is unprecedented. On behalf of the individual members of the FOP who were disciplined by the new Chief, attorneys at Davis & Hoss, P.C. respond to the recent statement issued ... (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blitz Picks Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

Sports

Pre-Season Preview: RunningBacks To Carry Big Load For Mocs In 2022

The 2022 football season is fast approaching for the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs. Kickoff is just nine days away at the time of this publication. The sixth post in a position-by-position preview is here for the upcoming campaign. Vol. 1: Defensive Line Vol. 2: Offensive Line Vol. 3: Linebackers Vol. 4: Quarterbacks Vol. 5: Secondary No. 6 in this journey ... (click for more)

Hooker Tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors