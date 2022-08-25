Hamilton County Schools Has Another Enrollment Increase: Howard Has Largest Student Body

Hamilton County Schools reported an enrollment increase on the 10th day from 44,285 last school year to 45,121 this year.

The enrollment numbers include the charter schools.

There has been an enrollment increase each year starting with 43,961 in 2017-2018, to 44,163 in 2018-2019, 44,180 in 2019-2020, and 43,823 in 2020-2021.

This year the enrollment by ethnicity in the county schools is:

White 21,588

Black 13,338

Hispanic 8,680

Asian 1,341

American Indian 514

Pacific Islander 124

Howard School remains the largest county school in terms of enrollment with 1,543 students.

Signal Mountain High School is second with 1,392

East Hamilton High School is third with 1,298

Ooltewah High is fourth with 1,286

East Brainerd Elementary School is fifth with 1,185

Soddy Daisy High School is sixth with 1,108

East Hamilton Middle School is seventh with 1,020

East Ridge High School is eighth with 1,007

Here is the enrollment breakdown by school:

Allen Elementary School 432

Alpine Crest Elementary School 321

Apison Elementary School 648

Barger Academy 322

Battle Academy for Teach/Learning 453

Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School 529

Big Ridge Elementary School 497

Brainerd High School 659

Brown Middle School 346

Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy 386

Central High School 758

Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence 374

Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence High 32

Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence Middle 178

Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 355

Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts 651

Chattanooga Preparatory School 372

Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts 794

Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences Lower 373

Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences Upper 686

Clifton Hills Elementary School 640

Daisy Elementary School 361

Dalewood Middle School 255

DuPont Elementary School 242

East Brainerd Elementary School 1,185

East Hamilton High School 1,298

East Hamilton Middle School 1,020

East Lake Academy of Fine Arts 529

East Lake Elementary School 579

East Ridge Elementary School 949

East Ridge High School 1,007

East Ridge Middle School 735

East Side Elementary School 547

Hamilton County Collegiate High at Chatt State 132

Hamilton County Virtual School 340

Hardy Elementary School 400

Harrison Elementary School 909

Hixson Elementary School 400

Hixson High School 949

Hixson Middle School 618

Howard Connect Academy 256

Hunter Middle School 758

Ivy Academy 441

Ivy Academy's Skillern Elementary 65

Loftis Middle School 599

Lookout Mountain Elementary School 227

Lookout Valley Elementary School 269

Lookout Valley Middle/High School 324

McConnell Elementary School 461

Middle Valley Elementary School 753

Montessori Elementary at Highland Park 226

Nolan Elementary School 739

Normal Park Museum Magnet 808

North Hamilton County Elementary School 373

Ooltewah Elementary School 860

Ooltewah High School 1,286

Ooltewah Middle School 525

Orchard Knob Elementary School 395

Orchard Knob Middle School 345

Red Bank Elementary School 561

Red Bank High School 848

Red Bank Middle School 551

Rivermont Elementary School 340

Sale Creek Middle/ High School 610

Sequoyah High School 229

Signal Mountain Middle/High School 1,392

Snow Hill Elementary School 625

Soddy Daisy High School 1,108

Soddy Daisy Middle School 470

Soddy Elementary School 495

Spring Creek Elementary School 637

STEM School Chattanooga 279

The Howard School 1,543

Thrasher Elementary School 590

Tommie F. Brown International Academy 309

Tyner Academy 565

Tyner Middle Academy 395

Wallace A. Smith Elementary School 627

Westview Elementary School 601

Wolftever Creek Elementary School 569

Woodmore Elementary School 271

