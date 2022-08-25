 Friday, August 26, 2022 80.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County Schools Has Another Enrollment Increase: Howard Has Largest Student Body

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Hamilton County Schools reported an enrollment increase on the 10th day from 44,285 last school year to 45,121 this year.

The enrollment numbers include the charter schools.

There has been an enrollment increase each year starting with 43,961 in 2017-2018, to 44,163 in 2018-2019, 44,180 in 2019-2020, and 43,823 in 2020-2021. 

This year the enrollment by ethnicity in the county schools is:

White 21,588

Black 13,338

Hispanic 8,680

Asian 1,341

American Indian 514

Pacific Islander 124

Howard School remains the largest county school in terms of enrollment with 1,543 students.

Signal Mountain High School is second with 1,392

East Hamilton High School is third with 1,298

Ooltewah High is fourth with 1,286

East Brainerd Elementary School is fifth with 1,185

Soddy Daisy High School is sixth with 1,108

East Hamilton Middle School is seventh with 1,020

East Ridge High School is eighth with 1,007

Here is the enrollment breakdown by school:

Allen Elementary School 432
Alpine Crest Elementary School 321
Apison Elementary School 648
Barger Academy 322
Battle Academy for Teach/Learning 453
Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School 529
Big Ridge Elementary School 497
Brainerd High School 659
Brown Middle School 346
Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy 386
Central High School 758
Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence 374
Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence High 32
Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence Middle 178
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 355
Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts 651
Chattanooga Preparatory School 372
Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts 794
Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences Lower 373
Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences Upper 686
Clifton Hills Elementary School 640
Daisy Elementary School 361
Dalewood Middle School 255
DuPont Elementary School 242
East Brainerd Elementary School 1,185
East Hamilton High School 1,298
East Hamilton Middle School 1,020
East Lake Academy of Fine Arts 529
East Lake Elementary School 579
East Ridge Elementary School 949
East Ridge High School 1,007
East Ridge Middle School 735
East Side Elementary School 547
Hamilton County Collegiate High at Chatt State 132
Hamilton County Virtual School 340
Hardy Elementary School 400
Harrison Elementary School 909
Hixson Elementary School 400
Hixson High School 949
Hixson Middle School 618
Howard Connect Academy 256
Hunter Middle School 758
Ivy Academy 441
Ivy Academy's Skillern Elementary 65
Loftis Middle School 599
Lookout Mountain Elementary School 227
Lookout Valley Elementary School 269
Lookout Valley Middle/High School 324
McConnell Elementary School 461
Middle Valley Elementary School 753
Montessori Elementary at Highland Park 226
Nolan Elementary School 739
Normal Park Museum Magnet 808
North Hamilton County Elementary School 373
Ooltewah Elementary School 860
Ooltewah High School 1,286
Ooltewah Middle School 525
Orchard Knob Elementary School 395
Orchard Knob Middle School 345
Red Bank Elementary School 561
Red Bank High School 848
Red Bank Middle School 551
Rivermont Elementary School 340
Sale Creek Middle/ High School 610
Sequoyah High School 229
Signal Mountain Middle/High School 1,392
Snow Hill Elementary School 625
Soddy Daisy High School 1,108
Soddy Daisy Middle School 470
Soddy Elementary School 495
Spring Creek Elementary School 637
STEM School Chattanooga 279
The Howard School 1,543
Thrasher Elementary School 590
Tommie F. Brown International Academy 309
Tyner Academy 565
Tyner Middle Academy 395
Wallace A. Smith Elementary School 627
Westview Elementary School 601
Wolftever Creek Elementary School 569
Woodmore Elementary School 271
August 26, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 25, 2022

County Detectives Make Separate Drug Arrests

August 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Church Allows Man To Charge His Phone As Long As He Keeps The Area Clean; People Making Themselves At Home In The Closed Airport Inn


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE 1210 WEST END AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PETITION TO REVOKE BATES, DANIELLE LASHAE 541 CEDAR GLENN EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESISTING ARREST DISORDERLY CONDUCT ... (click for more)

County Detectives Make Separate Drug Arrests

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel, 7014 McCutcheon Road. During the execution of the warrant, detectives took Patrick Lamar Tory into custody without incident. The search warrant yielded ... (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ranking Every FBS Team

The Athletic, a subscription-based sports website, is a daily stop in my Morning Readings and on Thursday the talented writer Chris Vannini released the website’s preseason ranking of all 131 FBS college football teams. As expected, Alabama was tops on the list, followed by Ohio State and Georgia, but what makes the list of all 131 teams special is that you can see where Tennessee, ... (click for more)

Sports

Pre-Season Preview: RunningBacks To Carry Big Load For Mocs In 2022

The 2022 football season is fast approaching for the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs. Kickoff is just nine days away at the time of this publication. The sixth post in a position-by-position preview is here for the upcoming campaign. Vol. 1: Defensive Line Vol. 2: Offensive Line Vol. 3: Linebackers Vol. 4: Quarterbacks Vol. 5: Secondary No. 6 in this journey ... (click for more)

Hooker Tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' ... (click for more)


