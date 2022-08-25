Hamilton County Schools Has Another Enrollment Increase: Howard Has Largest Student Body

Hamilton County Schools reported an enrollment increase on the 10th day from 44,285 last school year to 45,121 this year.
The enrollment numbers include the charter schools.
There has been an enrollment increase each year starting with 43,961 in 2017-2018, to 44,163 in 2018-2019, 44,180 in 2019-2020, and 43,823 in 2020-2021.
This year the enrollment by ethnicity in the county schools is:
White 21,588
Black 13,338
Hispanic 8,680
Asian 1,341
American Indian 514
Pacific Islander 124
Howard School remains the largest county school in terms of enrollment with 1,543 students.
Signal Mountain High School is second with 1,392
East Hamilton High School is third with 1,298
Ooltewah High is fourth with 1,286
East Brainerd Elementary School is fifth with 1,185
Soddy Daisy High School is sixth with 1,108
East Hamilton Middle School is seventh with 1,020
East Ridge High School is eighth with 1,007
Here is the enrollment breakdown by school:
Allen Elementary School 432
Alpine Crest Elementary School 321
Apison Elementary School 648
Barger Academy 322
Battle Academy for Teach/Learning 453
Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School 529
Big Ridge Elementary School 497
Brainerd High School 659
Brown Middle School 346
Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy 386
Central High School 758
Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence 374
Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence High 32
Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence Middle 178
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 355
Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts 651
Chattanooga Preparatory School 372
Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts 794
Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences Lower 373
Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences Upper 686
Clifton Hills Elementary School 640
Daisy Elementary School 361
Dalewood Middle School 255
DuPont Elementary School 242
East Brainerd Elementary School 1,185
East Hamilton High School 1,298
East Hamilton Middle School 1,020
East Lake Academy of Fine Arts 529
East Lake Elementary School 579
East Ridge Elementary School 949
East Ridge High School 1,007
East Ridge Middle School 735
East Side Elementary School 547
Hamilton County Collegiate High at Chatt State 132
Hamilton County Virtual School 340
Hardy Elementary School 400
Harrison Elementary School 909
Hixson Elementary School 400
Hixson High School 949
Hixson Middle School 618
Howard Connect Academy 256
Hunter Middle School 758
Ivy Academy 441
Ivy Academy's Skillern Elementary 65
Loftis Middle School 599
Lookout Mountain Elementary School 227
Lookout Valley Elementary School 269
Lookout Valley Middle/High School 324
McConnell Elementary School 461
Middle Valley Elementary School 753
Montessori Elementary at Highland Park 226
Nolan Elementary School 739
Normal Park Museum Magnet 808
North Hamilton County Elementary School 373
Ooltewah Elementary School 860
Ooltewah High School 1,286
Ooltewah Middle School 525
Orchard Knob Elementary School 395
Orchard Knob Middle School 345
Red Bank Elementary School 561
Red Bank High School 848
Red Bank Middle School 551
Rivermont Elementary School 340
Sale Creek Middle/ High School 610
Sequoyah High School 229
Signal Mountain Middle/High School 1,392
Snow Hill Elementary School 625
Soddy Daisy High School 1,108
Soddy Daisy Middle School 470
Soddy Elementary School 495
Spring Creek Elementary School 637
STEM School Chattanooga 279
The Howard School 1,543
Thrasher Elementary School 590
Tommie F. Brown International Academy 309
Tyner Academy 565
Tyner Middle Academy 395
Wallace A. Smith Elementary School 627
Westview Elementary School 601
Wolftever Creek Elementary School 569
Woodmore Elementary School 271
