August 30, 2022
The Erlanger Health System Board of Trustees voted to formally adopt the mission agreement that includes the binding covenants and ongoing protections for Erlanger Health System, its associates ... (click for more)
A man, 32, was shot Monday night in Chattanooga.
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 10:45 p.m. Police were notified by a local hospital that a man had walked into the emergency ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The Erlanger Health System Board of Trustees voted to formally adopt the mission agreement that includes the binding covenants and ongoing protections for Erlanger Health System, its associates and physicians and the community. The Board’s vote follows the Hamilton County Commission’s approval earlier this month.
"Today’s action by the Erlanger Board is the next step in the ... (click for more)
A man, 32, was shot Monday night in Chattanooga.
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 10:45 p.m. Police were notified by a local hospital that a man had walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time.
The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The investigation ... (click for more)
Our current County Commission has never been deaf to regular citizens and always had their back. This has been proven many times over to be the case in property tax decisions, rezoning requests, and infrastructure hot buttons.
The people of Hamilton County have been blessed and lucky to have a financially conservative elected body. That can also be said of our past elected ... (click for more)
The Kickoff, a Chattanooga-based college football newsletter, has Tennessee ranked 21st in its first issue of the season. Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia command the top three spots in the power ratings as Week One of the season will open Thursday night through Labor Day. Tennessee’s first game will be Thursday night in Knoxville against lightly regarded Ball State, which is located ... (click for more)
Tennessee’s offense got deeper and presumably better last Friday courtesy of the NCAA, which ruled transfer Bru McCoy eligible for the upcoming season.
Josh Heupel said on Monday that the chain reaction of giving the news to McCoy and then watching him inform his father constituted a career highlight for the Vols’ second-year coach.
Surely, there will be more to come from ... (click for more)
Oh those beautiful two words…GAME WEEK! It’s here. Finally. After months of preparation and a fall camp looking at all too familiar faces, the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs get to square off against their first opponent of the year, and there’s no time for easing into the campaign.
Southern Conference foe Wofford comes to the Scenic City Saturday. How unique is it for the Mocs ... (click for more)