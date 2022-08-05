 Friday, August 5, 2022 82.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Breaking News


Panel Sends Names Of Davis, Dunn, McVeagh For Replacement For Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz

Friday, August 5, 2022

 The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met Friday to consider three candidates for a criminal court vacancy in the 11th Judicial District, which covers Hamilton County.

The vacancy was created by the confirmation of Judge Tom Greenholtz to the Court of Criminal Appeals - Eastern Section.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

Robert Davis

Amanda B. Dunn

Alexander K. McVeagh


August 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Screaming Neighbor Was Just Having Fun; Gunshot Does $24,000 In Damage To Power Lines On Dixon Street

August 5, 2022

County, City Governments In Georgia Approve LOST Distribution Deal

August 5, 2022

Woman, 56, Injured In Accident On Brainerd Road Friday Afternoon


A woman on Harley Street told police she heard her neighbor scream. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the couple in the house next door to the woman. The couple told police there was no ... (click for more)

Representatives of the governments of Whitfield County and the cities of Dalton, Varnell, Tunnel Hill, and Cohutta tentatively approved a distribution arrangement for funding from the Local Option ... (click for more)

A woman, 56, was injured in a one-car accident Friday afternoon on Brainerd Road. Chattanooga Police responded at 1:01 p.m. to 4515 Brainerd Road for a vehicle crash with a serious injury. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Screaming Neighbor Was Just Having Fun; Gunshot Does $24,000 In Damage To Power Lines On Dixon Street

A woman on Harley Street told police she heard her neighbor scream. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the couple in the house next door to the woman. The couple told police there was no problem, they had just been having sex. * * * Police were called to a disorder prevention at a residence on Standifer Gap Road. A woman told police her son was arrested and his girlfriend ... (click for more)

County, City Governments In Georgia Approve LOST Distribution Deal

Representatives of the governments of Whitfield County and the cities of Dalton, Varnell, Tunnel Hill, and Cohutta tentatively approved a distribution arrangement for funding from the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) at a meeting Friday at Dalton’s City Hall. The agreement will now go to the respective governments for ratification at their next scheduled meetings. State law requires ... (click for more)

Opinion

County GOP's Resounding Victory

Last night our team was able to bear the fruits of 12 months of hard work. The Hamilton County GOP is proud to announce that effective Sept. 1, Republicans will hold more offices in Hamilton County than at any point in our county's history. Republicans maintained their majority on the School Board and we expanded our majority to 8-3 on the County Commission. It was truly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Scully Was The Best

For 67 years Vin Scully was on the microphone for the Los Angeles Dodgers and when he died Tuesday night at age 94, the entire sports world bowed its collective head. Mr. Scully - yes, he was that revered - was in my opinion the best baseball announcer of all time and put him in a broadcast booth with Joe Garagiola and you’ve got more magic than Disneyland. To read the plaudits ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Moc Jasmine Joyner Added To Women's Basketball Staff

As a student-athlete Jasmine Joyner’s name is peppered throughout record books for Chattanooga, the Southern Conference and even the NCAA. Now her name will be added to head coach Shawn Poppie’s first staff for the Mocs. “I am thrilled to bring Jas back to Chattanooga,” Poppie said of the Mocs’ former center. “She was a phenomenal player that played a big part in putting Chattanooga ... (click for more)

UTC's Ford Named To Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List

Chattanooga Mocs junior Ailym Ford is in elite company with the Chattanooga Mocs. He’s one of four all-time with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He’s now joining an elite national list on the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022 given to the most dynamic FCS offensive performer. Ford is already honored first with preseason all-conference and later All-America ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors