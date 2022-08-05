Panel Sends Names Of Davis, Dunn, McVeagh For Replacement For Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met Friday to consider three candidates for a criminal court vacancy in the 11th Judicial District, which covers Hamilton County.

The vacancy was created by the confirmation of Judge Tom Greenholtz to the Court of Criminal Appeals - Eastern Section.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

Robert Davis

Amanda B. Dunn

Alexander K. McVeagh