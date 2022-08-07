 Monday, August 8, 2022 Weather

Former State Rep. Richard Floyd Gets His Own Interchange

Sunday, August 7, 2022

  • Richard Floyd Interchange

  • Former legislator speaks during ceremony

  • Rep. Patsy Hazelwood, Senator Bo Watson, Richard Floyd and Rep. Greg Martin

  • Group includes Ruth Jeno, Greg Martin Patsy Hazlewood, Richard Floyd, Bo Watson and Yusuf Hakeem

  • With family

  • Floyd Interchange is at U.S. 27 and Morrison Springs Road in Red Bank


In recognition of former State Rep. Richard Floyd’s years of service to Red Bank, Hamilton County and Tennessee, he was honored with the naming of an interchange in a ceremony on Saturday.

Rep. Patsy Hazlewood and Senator Bo Watson honored Mr. Floyd along with other officials.

The program was held at the U.S. Highway 27 northbound exit ramp to Morrison Springs Road.

Rep. Hazlewood and Senator Watson helped support inclusion of the designation in a recent transportation infrastructure bill.

It recognizes Richard Floyd as “a dedicated and exemplary public servant who selflessly served the citizens of the city of Red Bank and this state during his eight-year tenure as a member of the House of Representatives.”


August 8, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 7, 2022

Police Blotter: Neighbor Keeps Looking In Woman’s Windows; Woman Gets Hotel Room With “Mike” And Has Money Stolen

August 7, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMSTRONG, BRAD ROY 2648 BLYTHE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

A woman on Mountain Creek Road called police to say her neighbor had shown up at her residence under her carport looking in her windows, not once, but four times in the last six weeks. Police ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, GEORGE H 312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114888 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)



Opinion

Rest In Peace, Larry Wallace

Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon. The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of ... (click for more)

Election Day Observations - And Response

Congratulations to all the winners in Thursday's election. And also thanks to all who ran, it takes a lot of courage to enter the arena of politics. I didn't vote for Weston in the primary but I certainly did in the general election. I think he will do a wonderful job. Sabrena, I voted for you but I would imagine your career is over after one of the dumbest political stunts I ... (click for more)

Sports

Rain Did Not Dampen Red Wolves Resolve In Win

The rain delays did not lull the Red Wolves to sleep, as Chattanooga pounced all over the top-ranked Greenville Triumph in Saturday’s 5-1 blowout. Following a two-hour thunderstorm delay, the Red Wolves squared off against their long-time difficult foe in the Greenville Triumph. Every game between the two squads has been one by one goal—that was not the case for this muggy, physical ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Extends Unbeaten Streak With 3-0 Win Over Maryland

Chattanooga FC battled to a 3-0 victory over the Maryland Bobcats late Saturday night with an official attendance of 3,479. The only thing more electric than the delay-causing lightning was Chattanooga’s first half attack, with goals from Markus Naglestad, Greg Stratton, and Taylor Gray. Chattanooga FC had a two-week break in action prior to the match following a dramatic cup ... (click for more)


