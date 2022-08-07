Former State Rep. Richard Floyd Gets His Own Interchange

Floyd Interchange is at U.S. 27 and Morrison Springs Road in Red Bank

In recognition of former State Rep. Richard Floyd’s years of service to Red Bank, Hamilton County and Tennessee, he was honored with the naming of an interchange in a ceremony on Saturday.

Rep. Patsy Hazlewood and Senator Bo Watson honored Mr. Floyd along with other officials.

The program was held at the U.S. Highway 27 northbound exit ramp to Morrison Springs Road.

Rep. Hazlewood and Senator Watson helped support inclusion of the designation in a recent transportation infrastructure bill.

It recognizes Richard Floyd as “a dedicated and exemplary public servant who selflessly served the citizens of the city of Red Bank and this state during his eight-year tenure as a member of the House of Representatives.”