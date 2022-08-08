Tennessee Supreme Court Interviews Applicants For New Attorney General

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday held formal interviews in a public hearing for the six applicants for Tennessee’s new attorney general.

“The applicants were all remarkable, experienced, and gracious in their answers during a robust interview process,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “The applicant pool is outstanding. This is an extremely important decision for our state, and the Court thanks all of the applicants for fielding our questions.”

The Court will continue its selection process on Tuesday.

The public hearings included introductions of the six applicants as well as extensive questioning of each from the five justices.

The public hearing continued for the full day and was livestreamed. It can be viewed on the Court’s YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/user/ TNCourts/featured



The applicants are:

Donald Q. Cochran, Jr.

Jerome Cochran

David Michael Dunavant

R. Culver Schmid

Jonathan Thomas Skrmetti

William Edwin "Bill" Young

The Attorney General and Reporter serves an eight-year term, beginning Sept. 1.