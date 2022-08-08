 Monday, August 8, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Supreme Court Interviews Applicants For New Attorney General

Monday, August 8, 2022

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday held formal interviews in a public hearing for the six applicants for Tennessee’s new attorney general.

“The applicants were all remarkable, experienced, and gracious in their answers during a robust interview process,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “The applicant pool is outstanding. This is an extremely important decision for our state, and the Court thanks all of the applicants for fielding our questions.”

The Court will continue its selection process on Tuesday.

The public hearings included introductions of the six applicants as well as extensive questioning of each from the five justices.

The public hearing continued for the full day and was livestreamed. It can be viewed on the Court’s YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts/featured

The applicants are:

Donald Q. Cochran, Jr.

Jerome Cochran

David Michael Dunavant

R. Culver Schmid

Jonathan Thomas Skrmetti

William Edwin "Bill" Young

The Attorney General and Reporter serves an eight-year term, beginning Sept. 1.


The funeral service for former TBI director Larry Wallace will be Thursday. Family will receive friends at First Baptist Church in Athens, Tn., from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST with a service following at 2 p.m. EST. The Rev. Dr. Vant Hardaway and the Rev. Denman Frazer will be co-officiating. The committal service will follow at Pond Hill Cemetery in Athens. Here is his obituary ... (click for more)

An employee at the Shell gas station, 7022 Shallowford Road, told police a white male with a black shirt and pants walked into the gas station and was asked to leave the store. After several attempts, the man then grabbed a honeybun and ran out. When he did, the employee walked out after him to tell him to stop coming into the store and stealing, and as he did, the man tried to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rest In Peace, Larry Wallace

Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon. The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of ... (click for more)

Election Day Observations - And Response

Congratulations to all the winners in Thursday's election. And also thanks to all who ran, it takes a lot of courage to enter the arena of politics. I didn't vote for Weston in the primary but I certainly did in the general election. I think he will do a wonderful job. Sabrena, I voted for you but I would imagine your career is over after one of the dumbest political stunts I ... (click for more)

Sports

Garner Emphasizing Veteran Leadership One Week Into Preseason Camp

One week into preseason practice and one day out from its first scrimmage of fall camp, the Tennessee football team took Haslam Field Monday morning as anticipation continues to build for the 2022 season opener on Sept. 1. Entering his second year on Josh Heupel 's staff and fourth overall at Tennessee, defensive line coach Rodney Garner met with members of the media to discuss ... (click for more)

Rain Did Not Dampen Red Wolves Resolve In Win

The rain delays did not lull the Red Wolves to sleep, as Chattanooga pounced all over the top-ranked Greenville Triumph in Saturday’s 5-1 blowout. Following a two-hour thunderstorm delay, the Red Wolves squared off against their long-time difficult foe in the Greenville Triumph. Every game between the two squads has been one by one goal—that was not the case for this muggy, physical ... (click for more)


