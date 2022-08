Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BISHOP, ALERRIAH

1728 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



COFFEY, LAVELLE

4827 JERSEY PIKE APT C6 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DAVIS, TYRELL ALEXANDER

1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KIDNAPPING



EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE

2009 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062951

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FREDERICK, JACOB HOWARD

3617 CRAIG RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GARTH, HAROLD JUNIOR

2014 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



GRAY, JARED

7742 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162721

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OVER $10,000



HARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ

1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI



HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON

7615 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

CHILD NEGLECT



HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS

4118 13th Ave Chattanooga, 374072807

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, HILLARY

3944 CAINE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



JONES, FREDRICK LAVON

3809 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162921

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $500



JONES, LEM BASTINA

4028 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MARTINEZ-SONTAY, EDGAR

FOUNTAIN EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY EVADING ARREST

UNDERAGE DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME

1908 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MOREA, JACQUELINE ROCHELLE

8609 LEATHERWOOD TRAIL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



PUEBLA AGUILAR, JORGE ADAN

MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



ROBLES, OMAR

115 OCEANVIEW WAY DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING



ROGERS, MATTHEW L

3677 TARBETT RD MARYVILLE, 37804

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON

2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIIC ASSAULT



STIMMELL, MADYSEN ELIZABETH

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF SERVICES

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL LITTERING



TALLEY, SCOTTIE RAY

50 RAVEN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



TWIDDY, WILLIAM MARSHALL

3201 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155429

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

(AGG) DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WOOTEN, CHANCIE MARIE

727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000