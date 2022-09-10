Rhea School Board Has New Chairman, Addresses School Safety

The Rhea County School Board has elected a new chairman and vice chairman for the upcoming year.

Third District board member Perry Massengill was voted unanimously by the board to serve a one-year term. Hel was nominated by board member B.J. McCoy with a second by Harold “Bimbo” McCawley.

After his nomination, board member Wayne Cox nominated current chairman Chip Pendergrass. However, he quickly advised board members that he was going to respectfully decline this term.

Board member McCawley nominated B.J. McCoy for vice-chairman, which was approved unanimously.

Prior to the vote, Chairman Pendergrass welcomed new board members Dennis Akins and Janie Graham. Both were elected in August along with the re-election of John Mincy, Perry Massengill and Dr. Henry Reid.

The board spent some time on discussion on the safety of the school system. The Safety and Security Committee of the board has been meeting with all of the School Resource Officers along with the custodians and office staff of the schools in the county.

Sixth District board member Wayne Cox, who is also a sergeant with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department, was quick to bring the matter to a point. He said, “We (SROs) sleep with the concern of safety. These are our kids. The faster we can get these schools secure the better off.”

Bryant Collins updated the board on the Safe Schools Grant that the county received to work on safety issues.

Board member Cox said, “We don’t need to wait 30 days or a year. We need to get things done in the next 12 to 15 days.”

Jessie Messimer, director of schools, said that one solution to the problem may be to restrict some of the entrances into the facilities.“We need to have them check on the fire codes and see if there are some doors we can just close off and secure that way.”

Mr. McCawley stated that the entrances and exits were established for a school with around 1,500 students. “Even though we are not at that point right now, we are growing.”

Director Messimer pointed out that some of the doors the schools can no longer get parts to fix them. “Some are 1974 era doors” He did advise the board that staff is already looking at replacements and when they finished with the study, the could call a special meeting to address what needs to be done.