The Sunday session of the Moon River Festival had to be cancelled due to flooding at Coolidge Park.

The park was evacuated shortly before 3 p.m. due to the heavy storm.

Organizers also cited the possibility of more severe weather later in the day.

The festival site was cleared on Sunday afternoon with dark clouds hovering overhead.

Organizers said there would be a full refund to those with Sunday-only tickets.

Fans with two-day passes are to get a 50 percent refund.