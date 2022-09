Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER

5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BASHAW, MICHAEL KEITH

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



BOLES, COTY RAY

1055 CAROL JEAN TRAIL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTRECKLESS DRIVINGBRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT286 LAKESIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 373387761Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCLARK, SHADRICK2505 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS DRIVINGCONNER, COTI DANIELLE8621 FREELING VARNER ROAD LAKESITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDAVE, JAYLIN LEBRON206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114210Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSPEEDINGSPEEDINGDAVIS, KRISTY LYNN756 MARLEY WAY EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP - THEFT OF PROPERTYDEVRIES, JESSE E628 BACKVALLEY ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDONATELL, MEREDITH WHITNEY8650 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFAILURE TO APPEAREMBREY, TREVOR SCOTT7871 TRANQUILITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR1104 ANITA DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GINN, ERNEST6424 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYGLADDEN, JESSIE MARQUEL3120 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073124Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGOODE, JAMES EDWARD11407 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTGRABUSKY, ZACHARY STEPHEN2336 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYGRAHAM, DAVID WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHENDERSON, ERICA FAEYHANEA4008 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101611Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYJAMES, AUGUST WEST1000 VALLEY FORGE DRIVE ARRINGTON, 37014Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEJERNIGAN, TYLER ANDREW203 W MAIN STREET #105 LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP - AGGRAVATED ASSAULTJULIAN, JONATHAN REED325 BLUE BIRD LN SPARTA, 38583Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE7411 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELONG STRICKLER, DAKOTA JAMES2901 HICKORY DR PIGEON FORGE, 37862Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMAHONEY, JOSEF ERIC1018 JARVNIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114518Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMAY, DAVID ROY431 NORTH 23RD GRAVESVILLE, 37405Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWMOORE, JOHNATHAN SIMON213 WESTSIDE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1MORGAN, ZACKERY MICHAEL198 BLACKWELL FARM ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF SERVICESMORRIS, JEREMY LEE338 TRACE LN RICEVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMUNROE, PAULETTE HOWARD2137 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 78 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARNEAL, CRYSTAL DAWN6424 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000PALENCIA, REGGIE WADE1115 TAMARACK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374121241Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN2626 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTPARSONS, MARISSA SHANTEL904 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE457 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041466Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyCONTEMPT OF COURTSTRICKLAND, MARIA PUTYATO6521 LAKE MEADOWS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THAMES, BRENDAN C7410 RUNYAN RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGVELEDIAZ-SANCHEZ, CUTBERTOCHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWALKER, QUINN CANTRELL734 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112315Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALLACE, DENNIS LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWHITT, ANTHONY DEWAYNE203 AUTUMN TRL RINGGOLD, 307364195Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FAILURE TO APPEARWILEY, DARLA HOPE4220 OLD WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORWILLIAMS, K LAYIA1605 MONTERY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTWILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA6307 BONNY OAKES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT