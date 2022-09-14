East Ridge Takes Out $10 Million Loan To Complete 3 Projects; Boardwalk, Fishing Pier Set At Camp Jordan

With the city council approval of a $10 million loan, the city of East Ridge is moving forward with several large projects. The loan agreement with the Public Building Authority of the city of Clarksville will provide funding for three developments. Those projects include building a road from both ends of North Mack Smith Road into the new Gateway development near the Red Wolves stadium. It also will allow for the multi modal construction along Ringgold Road to continue and the city is hoping that there will be enough money left to begin building the city’s new animal shelter.

Finance Director Diane Qualls told the council that interest will only be paid on the amount of the loan as it is being used and that the rate is locked in for five years of the 20-year loan. It is also important to know, said Mayor Brian Williams, that the costs of the road and multi modal work are eligible to be submitted as reimbursable costs related to the Border Region status of the city. The animal shelter does not qualify for reimbursements.

The city will also be spending $250,000 to build an ADA accessible boardwalk and fishing pier at the Dickert Pond on the south end of Camp Jordan. This money will come from a grant given to the city by American Water Charitable Foundation. City Manager Chris Dorsey said these projects will give more people the opportunity to enjoy these resources that the city has. He thanked Sandy Kurtz with the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Alliance for helping to secure the grant and for the help and guidance she will be providing for water education and sustainability in the park.

Mr. Dorsey received approval for emergency funding to repair one of the city’s garbage trucks. The city needs to get it back into service as quickly as possible, he said, and things are taking longer to get done now. The estimate to do the repairs is $15,192, but the approval given is for an amount not to exceed $20,000 so the work can proceed in case other problems are discovered.

The city manager was also authorized to purchase two SUVs. A 2023 Ford Interceptor sport utility vehicle for the police department in the amount of $49,974 will replace one that was wrecked. The accident that caused all airbags to deploy was no fault of the police, said Assistant Police Chief Clint Uselton. That vehicle was totaled by the insurance company, which paid the city $42,500 that will be used for the new car. Chief Uselton said the officer involved was not hurt in the wreck. A second vehicle, a Ford Explorer SUV, will be bought for $30,051. It will replace a 2013 Passat that will now be used by the Parks and Recreation department.

Mr. Dorsey announced that Lt. Josh Creel will move into the position of assistant police chief once East Ridge’s designated Police Chief Clint Uselton takes the place of Chief Stan Allen, who will be retiring in the next few weeks.

Mayor Williams congratulated Council Member Mike Chauncy, who was sworn in as a Hamilton County Commissioner last week. And he welcomed Tracy Cox as the new city judge.

Two special events will be taking place at the East Ridge Library in September. There will be a free movie night on Sept. 23 starting at 6:30 p.m. and on Sept. 27 the Chattanooga Zoo will present “Super Duper Senses” for pre-K and kindergarten age children. Live animals will be there to demonstrate how humans and animals use their five senses. On Oct. 22, the city will hold a Fall Festival at Camp Jordan.