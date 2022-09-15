Neil Meyer, 36, Arrested In Connection With Fatal Accident On Fairview Road On Sept. 10

Neil Meyer, 36, has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident that happened on Sept. 10. A 36-year old woman was killed.

After further investigation, arrest warrants were taken out on Meyer. Collaborative efforts located him in Morristown, Tn., and he was taken into custody by law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Marshals.

He is currently being held in Hamblen County Jail on pending narcotics charges. He will be extradited to Hamilton County to face multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in relation to this fatality.