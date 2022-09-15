 Thursday, September 15, 2022 Weather

AG Skrmetti Urges President Biden To Classify Fentanyl A Weapon Of Mass Destruction

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is joining a multi-state effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide and the potential for deliberate misuse.

 

This action would require the Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration to coordinate a response with other agencies, including the Department of Defense—as opposed to the federal government only treating the substance as a narcotics control problem.

 

“Fentanyl has caused too many tragic deaths on an individual level and, as we have seen overseas, it can also be weaponized to cause mass casualties,” said General Skrmetti.

“Our governments at every level must take a broad-spectrum approach to protecting American lives from the harms of fentanyl.”

 

The attorney generals are deeply troubled by the threat this substance poses to the nation. Fentanyl is cheap to produce, inherently lethal, and easily available- all factors which make it attractive to those who might seek to use it as a chemical weapon.

 

In the letter, the attorneys general argue: “Just two milligrams of fentanyl is needed to kill an adult, and it can easily be placed in other substances. In fact, it already is—according to reports, at least one-third of illicitly manufactured pills are contaminated with fentanyl…In addition…fentanyl has already been used as a weapon…The threat of a state enemy using this drug to do harm to the American people cannot be understated.”

 

More than 75,000 Americans died from overdose of synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, in the 12-month period ending in Feb. 2022. This substance is now the number one cause of death for adults aged 18-45.

 

General Skrmetti joins the attorneys general of the following states and territories: Florida, Connecticut, Arkansas, Guam, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

 

To read the full letter, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2022/pr22-35-letter.pdf

 


Rhonda Thurman Wants Those Paid At Lower Levels In The Schools To Get Bigger Share Of Pay Increases

Avian Influenza Detected In Tennessee

County School Board member Rhonda Thurman said those in the lower levels at the schools should get higher pay increases than those at the top. She said, "Every time we have an across the board

A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is joining a multi-state effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president



County School Board member Rhonda Thurman said those in the lower levels at the schools should get higher pay increases than those at the top. She said, "Every time we have an across the board pay increase, the gap widens." Ms. Thurman said, "People that are really missed when they leave a school are people like the school secretary. When somebody leaves the central office

A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. The affected backyard flock in Obion

Waste Reduction And Recycling Has Regressed

The Chattanooga region has regressed in waste management practices. Recycling went to heck in a hand basket when elected officials drank the single stream Kool-Aid. Single stream was initiated by major garbage haulers, an industry that profits when we generate waste. Who will lose, if we reuse? Garbage haulers. Single stream has so disconnected citizens from the garbage disposal

Roy Exum: 2 From South Carolina Who Love America

Nikki Haley is one of two South Carolinians who just spoke from the heart. The other is Senator Tim Scott, who is just as put out with an America he doesn't know, and we'll meet in a moment. This past weekend Nikki was receiving a Patriot's Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society when she voiced a warning of a fading national pride among our younger generations. The

Dalton State's Hermann Named SSAC Women's Golfer Of The Week

Sydney Hermann of Dalton State (Ga.) was named SSAC Women's Golfer of the Week the conference office announced Tuesday. The awards are based on performance for the week of Sept. 5-11. Sydney Hermann (Dalton State – SR – Ponca City, Okla.) This is her fifth career weekly honor Hermann finished 8th out of 83 golfers at the Players Club Invitational, shooting a seven-over

Dalton State Men Second At Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational

Opportunities for scoring were plentiful in the season opening Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational. The #2 Roadrunners were one of those teams capitalizing on great scoring conditions shooting two of their three team rounds under par, but it was wasn't enough in the end as they would fall two strokes short of victory at Sanctuary Cove Golf Club in Waverly on Monday and Tuesday.


