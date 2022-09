Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON

3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK

1416 MANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



BERRY, RONNIE WAYNE

1914 EAST 31ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, SALLIYAH KASABRIANA

1243 POPLER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FALSE REPORTS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA

209 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CLARK, NOAH

1052 COUNTY ROAD 257 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CONNER, MONICK MONA

810 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM W/



CRUTCHER, MATYEUS NOEL

6325 SHORE MANOR LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161436

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUKE, BUDDY LEE

1763 YAPHAUK ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EXANTUS, ADDERLY NMN

801 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GOLDISEN, ROBERT LAKE

49 DEVOO LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB (STEROIDS)(VOP)

POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB (STEROIDS) (VOP)



GOOD, MATTHEW BLAKE

703 WEST SIDE DRIVE FORT OLGETHORP,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREEN, ANTHONY JERMONE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 47403

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



HAMILL, BRIAN EDWARD

9311 BILL READ ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEULETT, GEORGE R

2401 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency:

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



HICKMAN, ASHLEY RAINA

870 WATERVIEW DR Crossville, 385555727

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HORTON, JAWAN EUGENE

1401 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073211

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOWARD, COREY DAVID

321 MAULDIN AVE FLORENCE, 356342821

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HOWARD, KRISTIE

3940 GRACE AVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



HULING, HUNTER ALLEN

1271 KEITH VALLEY RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HYDE, MATHEW BRANDON

11 PRINCESS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ISOM, GINGER DESHA

3113 ROXBURY CT NW CLEVELAND, 373122542

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JENSEN, DANNY LEE

201 PEACHTREE ST TULLAHOMA, 37388

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE



JOLLY, CAMBREN E

7417 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211084

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00



KEIL III, DAVID STEPHEN

21844 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KIMPSON, AARON M

364 BATES ST CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LACEY, RODNEY ALLEN

6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213704

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)



LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MULZET, WESLEY AARON

327 TIMS WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ODUM, WILLIAM ZACHEAUS

2712 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME

1615 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063310

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS

HOMELESS HOMELESS, 37379

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



RICHARDSON, KADISHA MONIQUE

5300 W GULF BANK RD APT 1508 HARRIS, 77088

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ESCAPE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



ROGERS, CASEY LAVENDAR

210 WESTSIDE DR NW CLEVELAND, 373113496

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN

3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STARNES, DERRICK SEAN

439 DETOUR ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STEELE, ROBERT JASON

48 J HAVERY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR

3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

STALKING

THEFT OF PROPERTY



TURNER, JAMIE PRINCE

5083 NW LOGAN RD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VARGAS, ROBERT JUAN

5308 LYNNWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Humane Society

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WARMAN, KACEY MORGAN

5750 LAKE RESORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374157047

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE REPORTS



WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE

1413 MCOLLY FAIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WILSON, CHARLES LAWRENCE

7324 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



WOODS, VANSHAWN RASHEEM

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY