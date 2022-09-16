 Friday, September 16, 2022 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Higher Wrecker Charges Under Discussion By Wrecker Board

Friday, September 16, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Higher wrecker charges may be moving to the City Council for consideration.

 

Updating Chattanooga’s wrecker ordinance started over a year ago initiated by owners of towing companies asking for a rate increase. Then Chairman of the Wrecker Board Bill Glascock took the lead in finding a solution to the complaints that would be fair to the business owners and to the public.

He worked with Mark Shackleford, owner of Shackleford Towing and Recovery, who was chosen to be the spokesperson for the Chattanooga wrecker companies. Any recommendation made by the wrecker board will then go to the Chattanooga City Council which has the ultimate authority to make a change to the ordinance.

 

Mr. Shackleford successfully arranged individual meetings with Chattanooga Council Person Raquetta Dotley to find a consensus. On Thursday morning, Ms. Dotley brought the wrecker board up to date on several proposed changes to the ordinance that regulates that industry.

 

New rates have been put together which the tow truck owners approve, she said. As the next step, those rates were given to the wrecker board members for their consideration and comments.  The board members agreed that the item should be put on the next meeting’s agenda for discussion and public input before making a recommendation. Mr. Shackleford said he does not expect to see much opposition from the public because people do not generally call to ask about rates and do not complain until they get their car towed.

 

The current proposal includes moving daytime tows from $125 to $250 and night/weekend/holiday tows from $135 to $275. Daily storage would go from $15 per day to $35 per day. 

 

The percentage of the proposed rate increase is significant, said Wrecker Board Member Dan Mayfield, but it is understandable since it has been 18 years since the towing and recovery companies in the city have gotten an increase. Increases are controlled by the city. Inflation has also had a negative impact on the companies.

 

Mr. Shackleford said that the new proposed city rates are lower when compared to the amount that the state highway patrol is allowed to charge for towing. And the new rates would be considered middle of the road with what Hamilton County charges, he said. City Attorney Emily O’Donnell noted that the companies regulated by the city have other sources of income, such as their storage lots where there is a charge to keep vehicles before the owner picks them up.

 

The next meeting of the Chattanooga Wrecker Board will be on Oct. 6.

 

Here is the latest draft of the proposed changes:

Sec. 35-160. - Billing and charges for district wreckers.

(4) The maximum charges for district wrecker calls shall be as follows:

 

 

Current

Proposed

A Class

Daytime tow

$125.00

$250

 

Night/Weekend/Holiday

$135.00

$275

 

Daily Storage (After 8 Hours)

$15.00 per day

$35 per day

 

Extra Winching

$50.00

$100/hour flat rate

 

A. Extra winching is for overturned vehicles and/orVehicles off roadway and down an embankment.Dollies (If wrecker is used)

$45.00

 

 

Dollies are chargeable only if a wrecker is used for the tow, not in cases where a rollback is used.There should be no extra charge allowed for a rollback tow.

 

 

B Class

Day time

$250.00

$550/hour

 

Night/Weekend/Holiday

$285.00

$550/hour

 

*Extra Winching

(Extra winching if for overturned vehicles and/or Vehicles off roadway and down an embankment).

$150.00

$300/hour

 

Daily Storage (After 8 Hrs) If picked up within in 8 hours

 

 

 

 

Current

Proposed

 

A. Tractor

$35.00 per day

$70/day

 

B. Trailer

$35.00 per day

$70/day

C Class

Daytime tow

$425.00 per hour

$700/hour

 

Night/weekend/holiday

$500.00 per hour

$700/hour

 

Daily Storage (After 8 Hours)

 

 

 

A. Tractor

$35.00 per day

$70/day

 

B. Trailer

$35.00 per day

$70/day


September 16, 2022

Walker County Plans To Spend $6,253,152 Of Fiscal Relief Funds For High-Speed Internet Installation By Arkansas Firm

September 16, 2022

Marvene Noel Says She Is Ready To "Get Back To Work" After Runoff Election Win

September 16, 2022

Sheriff's Office Investigates Threat Made Against Local School


Walker County is planning to use $6,253,152 in state and federal fiscal recovery grants to pay a Little Rock, Ark., firm to install a fiberoptic system decide to provide improved Internet access ... (click for more)

Marvene Noel won the City Council District 8 runoff election on Thursday over Marie Mott, receiving 55 percent of the votes and becoming the first woman councilmember elected in this district. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County 911 Center received a call on Sept. 10, at approximately 10:30 p.m., in reference to a school shooting. The caller said, "someone is going to shoot up a school in two days" ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Walker County Plans To Spend $6,253,152 Of Fiscal Relief Funds For High-Speed Internet Installation By Arkansas Firm

Walker County is planning to use $6,253,152 in state and federal fiscal recovery grants to pay a Little Rock, Ark., firm to install a fiberoptic system decide to provide improved Internet access in the county. Officials said the work by Georgia Windstream, a Windstream company, would provide access to at least one gigabyte service to 3,339 households in the county. After the ... (click for more)

Marvene Noel Says She Is Ready To "Get Back To Work" After Runoff Election Win

Marvene Noel won the City Council District 8 runoff election on Thursday over Marie Mott, receiving 55 percent of the votes and becoming the first woman councilmember elected in this district. She won 400-330 against activist Marie Mott. “As Councilwoman-Elect for District 8, I am humbled and honored to continue to serve my community," stated Councilwoman-Elect Noel. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shedding No Tears For Rheubin Taylor

As a Black man, I will shed no tears or express any concern over Rheubin Taylor being asked to resign as the attorney for Hamilton County. What has been the legacy and contribution of Rheubin Taylor to the Black community of Chattanooga during his time in public office both as a Commissioner on the Council, and as Hamilton County Attorney? I am prepared to debate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Texas A&M In Trouble?

There is an old saying in football circles that “It isn’t far from the penthouse to the outhouse.” Nothing could be more true about today’s plight of Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M football team after the Aggies were shockingly tumbled from sixth in the AP College Poll to 24th following a 17-14 upset by lightly regarded Appalachian State last weekend. Fisher signed the No. ... (click for more)

Sports

#15 Vols Readying For Zips

Readying for a return to Rocky Top, the 15th-ranked Tennessee football team completed its Thursday walk through at Anderson Training Center in preparation for its Saturday night showdown against Akron, beginning at 7 p.m. at Neyland Stadium. As kickoff approaches, excitement for the Volunteers mounts following the ranked road victory last weekend in Pittsburgh. Combine that ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Chris Lofton's Tip Helped Lady Vols

Tennessee basketball announced on Thursday that former shooting star Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey would be retired during a halftime ceremony of the Vols’ game against Kentucky on Jan. 14. A day later, the news had me rummaging through my files of Lady Vols coverage, searching through the hard copy for a story I wrote about him. Lofton knew his way around a jump shot, well enough ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors