Sheriff's Office Investigates Threat Made Against Local School

Friday, September 16, 2022
The Hamilton County 911 Center received a call on Sept. 10, at approximately 10:30 p.m., in reference to a school shooting. The caller said, "someone is going to shoot up a school in two days" and immediately disconnected the phone call. The call had been placed on an administrative line, and was answered by a Chattanooga Police Department dispatcher.

Information regarding this incident was quickly reported to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigative Services and Crime Analysis Unit.
Personnel immediately began an investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed the call was placed using voice over IP application where the actual phone number would be concealed when the call was made. Through investigative techniques, it was learned the third party application was associated with a phone or device somewhere in the area of Kirklin, Indiana. Knowing this location allowed the search to be narrowed and it was discovered the phone or device was specifically associated with an address in Clinton, Indiana. 

Through collaboration with the Clinton Police Department in Indiana, and the Vermillion County Prosecutors Office, a possible suspect was located at the address. Clinton Police and an investigator from the Vermillion County Prosecutors Office responded to the address where a 13 year old male juvenile admitted to making the phone call. The juvenile’s phone was confiscated by the Clinton Police Department for further investigation into the matter.

“I am proud of the rapid response by our personnel and the diligent efforts they made to not only investigate this threat, but to track down the suspect in another state involved in this incident. As I have said before, the safety and security of our community’s children and our schools is paramount to this agency. We will continue to use every tool, resource, partnership, and technological means necessary to hold those accountable who threaten the safety and well-being of our children,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.

Charges may be pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident by the Clinton Police Department.

It was determined the call didn't prove to be a viable threat to our area or our community’s schools. No further details are available at this time.

September 16, 2022

Walker County Plans To Spend $6,253,152 Of Fiscal Relief Funds For High-Speed Internet Installation By Arkansas Firm

September 16, 2022

Marvene Noel Says She Is Ready To "Get Back To Work" After Runoff Election Win

September 16, 2022

Breaking News

Walker County Plans To Spend $6,253,152 Of Fiscal Relief Funds For High-Speed Internet Installation By Arkansas Firm

Walker County is planning to use $6,253,152 in state and federal fiscal recovery grants to pay a Little Rock, Ark., firm to install a fiberoptic system decide to provide improved Internet access in the county. Officials said the work by Georgia Windstream, a Windstream company, would provide access to at least one gigabyte service to 3,339 households in the county. After the ... (click for more)

Marvene Noel Says She Is Ready To "Get Back To Work" After Runoff Election Win

Marvene Noel won the City Council District 8 runoff election on Thursday over Marie Mott, receiving 55 percent of the votes and becoming the first woman councilmember elected in this district. She won 400-330 against activist Marie Mott. “As Councilwoman-Elect for District 8, I am humbled and honored to continue to serve my community," stated Councilwoman-Elect Noel. ... (click for more)

Shedding No Tears For Rheubin Taylor

As a Black man, I will shed no tears or express any concern over Rheubin Taylor being asked to resign as the attorney for Hamilton County. What has been the legacy and contribution of Rheubin Taylor to the Black community of Chattanooga during his time in public office both as a Commissioner on the Council, and as Hamilton County Attorney? I am prepared to debate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Texas A&M In Trouble?

There is an old saying in football circles that “It isn’t far from the penthouse to the outhouse.” Nothing could be more true about today’s plight of Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M football team after the Aggies were shockingly tumbled from sixth in the AP College Poll to 24th following a 17-14 upset by lightly regarded Appalachian State last weekend. Fisher signed the No. ... (click for more)

#15 Vols Readying For Zips

Readying for a return to Rocky Top, the 15th-ranked Tennessee football team completed its Thursday walk through at Anderson Training Center in preparation for its Saturday night showdown against Akron, beginning at 7 p.m. at Neyland Stadium. As kickoff approaches, excitement for the Volunteers mounts following the ranked road victory last weekend in Pittsburgh. Combine that ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Chris Lofton's Tip Helped Lady Vols

Tennessee basketball announced on Thursday that former shooting star Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey would be retired during a halftime ceremony of the Vols’ game against Kentucky on Jan. 14. A day later, the news had me rummaging through my files of Lady Vols coverage, searching through the hard copy for a story I wrote about him. Lofton knew his way around a jump shot, well enough ... (click for more)


