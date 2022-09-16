Here is the City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).



III. Special Presentation.

Public Hearing on FY2023 Budget Amendments



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2022-0183 H&H Leasing (R-4 Special Zone to M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 2600 Walker road, from R-4 Special Zone to M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone.

(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)b. 2022-0187 Maverick Development (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 8147, 8149, and 8153 East Brainerd Road together with 1101 and 1113 Kinsey Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2022-0185 Landon Kennedy (U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone to U-CX-3 CommercialMixedUseZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1018 and 1020 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, from U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone to U-CX-3 Commercial Mixed Use Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2022-0189 Henegar Homes c/o Chris Henegar (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1002 East 16th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)e. 2022-0188 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2514 East 17th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0180 Lee Helena (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1511 Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 09-13-2022)2022-0180 Lee Helena (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1511 Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0180 Lee Helena (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1511 Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)VII. Resolutions:COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Community Development Administrator to award the On-Call Blanket Contract No. D-22-002-201, demolition services for the Department of Community Development, for year one (1) of four (4) to Tower Construction Company, LLC, Chattanooga, TN, restricted for use by only community development, for the annual amount of $400,000.00.COUNCIL OFFICEb. A resolution confirming the appointment of Rosalyn Ruffin to the Head Start Governing Board for District 8, with a term beginning September 20, 2022, and ending September 20, 2024. (District 8)PARKS & OUTDOORSc. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Chattanooga Presents in support of Three Sisters Bluegrass Festival held in Chattanooga Green and Ross's Landing for the dates of September 29, 30, and October 1, 2022, in the amount of $8,500.00, which includes $4,000.00 in deposits and $4,500.00 in rental fees. (Deferred from 09-13-2022)A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Chattanooga Presents in support of Three Sisters Bluegrass Festival held in Chattanooga Green and Ross's Landing for the dates of September 29, 30, and October 1, 2022, in the amount of $4,500.00 in rental fees. (Alternate Version)d. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Tennessee Valley Pride in support of Pride Festival held in Chattanooga Green and Ross's Landing for the dates of October 2 and 3, 2022, in the amount of $4,500.00, which includes $2,000.00 in deposits and $2,500.00 in rental fees. (Deferred from 09-13-2022)A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Tennessee Valley Pride in support of Pride Festival held in Chattanooga Green and Ross's Landing for the dates of October 2 and 3, 2022, in the amount of $2,500.00 in rental fees. (Alternate Version)POLICEe. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department, along with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Fiscal Year 2022 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant from the Department of Justice, for a grant period beginning October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2026, with a shared grant award to the Chattanooga Police Department, in the amount of $117,489.00 for the purchase of equipment, and Hamilton County to be awarded $50,352.00, for a total amount not to exceed $167,841.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Items Listed Below):? Report on Debt Obligation CT-0253 - East Chattanooga Rising TIF ($4 million)? Report on Debt Obligation CT-0253 - SRF 2020-440-01 ($19 million)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0180 Lee Helena (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1511 Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 09-13-2022)2022-0180 Lee Helena (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1511 Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0180 Lee Helena (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1511 Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)6. Ordinances - First Reading: FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13840, known as "the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operations Budget," so as to appropriate $1,382,573.00 from General Fund Contingency to various departments, amend Sections 5 and 5(a) to reallocate appropriations between departments, amend Section 7 (pay plans) to correct an error, and amend Section 7(d) to reallocate positions.An ordinance to amend the Capital Budget Ordinance No. 13841, known as “the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Capital Budget”, so as to appropriate $1,500,000.00 to Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise from the Affordable Housing Trust Capital Project.PLANNINGb. 2022-0186 Landon Kennedy (U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 1000 block of East 10th Street, from U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-13-2022)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement with Vincent Properties, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the use of approximately one thousand two hundred (1,200) square feet of office space by the Department of Parks and Outdoors at 221 River Street, on a portion of Tax Map No. 135E-N-003, for the term of three (3) years, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of three (3) years each, with rent of $2,500.00 per month during the initial term with the effective date of October 1, 2022. (District 2)b. A resolution amending and adopting Tax Increment Financing Policies and Procedures, a copy of which is substantially attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) continuum of Care Competition funds for rapid re-housing and supportive services for literally homeless individuals and families, for an amount not to exceed $284,040.00.EDUCATION AND INNOVATIONEducationd. A resolution to provide services to 278 children through collaborations between Head Start/Early Head Start Grant and Childcare Network Redlands, Hope City Academy, Chambliss Center for Children, Maurice Kirby, Purpose Point, Signal Centers, Childcare Network Hamill Road, Childcare Network Grays Road, Childcare Network Third Street, Volunteer Center Chambliss Center, and Academy Center for Children, with the Head Start classrooms will serve 164, three (3) and four (4) year old children, in the amount of $550,666.50, and the Early Head Start classrooms will serve 114 infant and toddler children, in the amount of $719,484.00, for total amount of $1,270,150.50.FINANCEe. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 18381, establishing a policy for a supplemental tool allowance for eligible employees in the Department of Public Works at the Moccasin Bend Environmental Campus and the two (2) fleet garages located at Amnicola Highway and 12th Street.f. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28365, entitled, "A resolution authorizing administrators and directors of the City of Chattanooga to accept donations under twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000.00)," to accept donations under $50,000.00 only if they do not place operational obligations on the City, and those donations accepted will be reported to the City Council not less than on a quarterly basis.g. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31198, authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Chattanooga 2.0 for the Quality Matters Fund, with United Way of Greater Chattanooga designated as fiscal agent, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00.h. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise for Lyerly Street affordable housing, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.PLANNINGi. W. Stuart Wood, Kimberly J. Wood, and Abdon Vazquez (Scenic City Wine). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a new proposed liquor store located at 3933 St. Elmo Avenue. (District 7)PUBLIC WORKSj. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-22-003-201, Aquarium and Williams Street Cleaning Contract for cleaning wastewater pipes, to Ace Pipe Cleaning, Inc., Kansas City, MO, in the amount of $78,280.00, with a contingency in the amount of $8,000.00, for a total amount of $86,280.00. (District 7)k. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31132, to increase the estimated amount of $250,000.00 for the roof inspections, repairs, and maintenance, On-Call Blanket Contract No. E-19-011-202, with Porter Roofing Contractors, Inc., of Morrison, TN, and Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, due to additional contract utilization at the Development Resource Center, WellAdvantage Center, South Chattanooga Community Center, Washington Hills Community Center, and Bessie Smith Cultural Center, for use by all departments, for a revised estimated amount of $500,000.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Items Listed Below):? Weigel’s d/b/a Weigel’s #100, 2230 Polymer Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421 - Certificate of Compliance for wine in grocery store. (District 6)? Weigel Stores, Inc. d/b/a Weigel’s #101, 5878 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343 - Certificate of Compliance for wine in grocery store. (District 3)? Scenic City Wine, 3933 St. Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37409 - Certificate of Compliance for new liquor store. (District 7)11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.