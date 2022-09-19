 Monday, September 19, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Birchwood Man Charged With Shooting Ex-Policeman's K9

Monday, September 19, 2022
Dennis Chadwick Hood
Dennis Chadwick Hood

A Birchwood man has been charged with shooting an ex-policeman's K9.

Dennis Chadwick Hood, 42, of 11490 Dolly Pond Road, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, being a felon in possession of a gun, and vandalism.

County detectives said the incident happened last Nov. 14 when the former officer said his dog, a Belgian Malinois named "Evo", had possibly been shot by a neighbor. He said the dog had left his property, then he heard what appeared to be a muffled gunshot coming from the direction of the neighbor's property.  

The former officer said he had issues with the neighbor, Hood, saying he had once arrested him. He also said Hood's dogs had come into his property and killed his chickens. He said he had filed complaints with the Humane Society against Hood.

A deputy investigating the case on Nov. 18 was told by Hood that the K9 had come onto his property and was humping one of his pitbulls who was in heat. He said he fired at the dog with a pellet gun. He said he did not want to hurt the dog and purposely missed.

The deputy, however, found a trail of blood. He eventually located the K9 walking on Dolly Pond Road. The dog had been shot in the back leg. He was taken to a vet for treatment and was given a good prognosis. The vet bill was $1,231.31.

The deputy said the dog had been shot with a shotgun, not a pellet gun. Hood later admitted he did shoot the dog in the left leg.  


September 19, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 19, 2022

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

September 19, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL 141 HENDRICKS BLVD APT A REDBANK, 37405 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thankful For The Love Of My Family And Adopted Pets

Three generations of my family gathered together last night and this morning to say goodbye to the third and last of our three beloved, adopted shelter dogs, 13 year-old Bella-bear. She lived well and was happy until the very end. Reflecting on the last 24 hours, I am enlightened and thankful to Bella. It is clear to me that the purest kind of love occurs when a family can find ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols 11th, Gators 20th

Minutes after the second-ranked Alabama football team laid an embarrassing 63-7 whipping on Louisiana-Monroe Saturday, Warhawks coach Terry Bowden was ever the optimist: “Alabama doesn’t know this, but they just built us a weight room today by playing us. So there’s some good that came out of this game.” Terry, of course, was talking about the game guarantee, or the $1.9 million ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Season Ends With Loss To Smokies

The 2022 AA Minor League season ended the same way it began for the Chattanooga Lookouts – with a loss to the Tennessee Smokies. The Lookouts lost their season opener on the road by an 8-0 count as they compiled a 34-35 record in the first half of the Double A Standings. The second half wasn’t nearly as fun or productive as the Lookouts started out with a miserable 4-17 record ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Survival

Indulge me while I step away from my usual sports related pontification. Today I’m going to share some personal thoughts of what has been much like a bad reality show for the last couple of weeks. A little bit of Naked and Afraid meets Survivor, if you will. My adult children deemed our home as the House of Pain…no hip hop reference…just a literal house of pain. In mid August, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors