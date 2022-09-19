Birchwood Man Charged With Shooting Ex-Policeman's K9

A Birchwood man has been charged with shooting an ex-policeman's K9.

Dennis Chadwick Hood, 42, of 11490 Dolly Pond Road, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, being a felon in possession of a gun, and vandalism.

County detectives said the incident happened last Nov. 14 when the former officer said his dog, a Belgian Malinois named "Evo", had possibly been shot by a neighbor. He said the dog had left his property, then he heard what appeared to be a muffled gunshot coming from the direction of the neighbor's property.

The former officer said he had issues with the neighbor, Hood, saying he had once arrested him. He also said Hood's dogs had come into his property and killed his chickens. He said he had filed complaints with the Humane Society against Hood.

A deputy investigating the case on Nov. 18 was told by Hood that the K9 had come onto his property and was humping one of his pitbulls who was in heat. He said he fired at the dog with a pellet gun. He said he did not want to hurt the dog and purposely missed.

The deputy, however, found a trail of blood. He eventually located the K9 walking on Dolly Pond Road. The dog had been shot in the back leg. He was taken to a vet for treatment and was given a good prognosis. The vet bill was $1,231.31.

The deputy said the dog had been shot with a shotgun, not a pellet gun. Hood later admitted he did shoot the dog in the left leg.