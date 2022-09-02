 Friday, September 2, 2022 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Sought For Rape In Rhea County Is Arrested In Indiana

Friday, September 2, 2022
Adam Thomas
Adam Thomas
The Rhea County Sheriff’s Department with the help of the Indiana State Police arrested a fugitive from Rhea County in Lafayette, Ind.
 
According to Detective Rocky Potter who heads the Sheriff’s Department's Special Victims Unit, Adam Thomas, who is originally from Rhea County, was arrested and brought back to Rhea County on three counts of rape of a child under the age of 13.
 
Det.
Potter said the investigation began in May of 2021 when he interviewed the victim at the Rhea County’s new Child Advocacy Center which is also known as “Landon’s Place” and is located behind the Rhea County Justice Center. Detective Potter said she gave clear details of three accounts. He said that Thomas came in contact with the victim who was a child of a woman he was dating at the time. Detective Potter says a Rhea County Grand Jury indicted Thomas for three child rape charges. He said Thomas was in a relationship with a woman for several months, and ended up raping a relative of that woman, a girl under the age of 13.
 
They were going to arrest Thomas when he came into court to plead to several other unrelated crimes.
 
Detective Potter said Thomas missed his court appearance and he received information that he moved to Indiana and got a job at a manufacturing plant to avoid his arrest.
 
Thomas has been brought back to Rhea County and remains in jail on no bond until his appearance in front of a Circuit Court judge.
 
Thomas has an extensiver criminal record with history in Rhea, Bradley and Hamilton counties. At his next appearance besides the rape charges, he will also face theft of property under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked, resisting arrest, felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, and simple possession.

 

The new child advocacy center is named after 5-year-old Spring City resident Landon Robbins, who was killed in 2013 after suffering what investigators called the worst case of child abuse they had ever seen.


September 2, 2022

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2022-23

September 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Video Catches Suspect Slashing Tire At Microtel; Man Is Followed From His House To Work And Threatened

September 2, 2022

Man Sought For Rape In Rhea County Is Arrested In Indiana


Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2022-23: (click for more)

Police responded to a vandalism at Microtel, 7014 McCutcheon Road. A man said his tire had been slashed sometime between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. He said the hotel front desk had camera footage but ... (click for more)

The Rhea County Sheriff’s Department with the help of the Indiana State Police arrested a fugitive from Rhea County in Lafayette, Ind. According to Detective Rocky Potter who heads the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2022-23

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2022-23: (click for more)

Police Blotter: Video Catches Suspect Slashing Tire At Microtel; Man Is Followed From His House To Work And Threatened

Police responded to a vandalism at Microtel, 7014 McCutcheon Road. A man said his tire had been slashed sometime between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. He said the hotel front desk had camera footage but they would not show him without a police officer present. After gathering the man’s information, police responded to the front desk and saw the camera footage which showed a white male get ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Something About The Growing Gap Between Pay Of Teachers, Central Office

Might I make the following suggestions regarding the growing salary gap between teachers, principals, assistant principals and other individuals that do not teach or supervise students in a school building. As you can see, from the published salaries in the Chattanoogan.com, the highest paid individuals are not in the schools teaching and supervising students. So, an ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My September Garden

The temperature in Neyland Stadium will be in the high 80s tonight in Knoxville as the football Vols usher in the season but the expectations in Josh Heupel’s second season are much hotter. While my fall azaleas are in full bloom and my bang-bang roses are certainly proud, there is a delicious air of excitement with the UT football team opening its season in Neyland Stadium. ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Swarm Past Ball State In Opener, 59-10

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores, as Tennessee rolled past Ball State in the season opener, 59-10, Thursday night in front a crowd of 92,236 at Neyland Stadium. The Vols, who employ a high-octane offensive attack under second-year head coach Josh Heupel , eclipsed the 45-point mark for the fourth straight game. ... (click for more)

Game Week Info: Mocs Vs. Wofford Home Opener On Saturday

It’s almost here. We’re just two days away from gameday at Finley Stadium. The 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs host Wofford in not only the season opener, but more importantly, the Southern Conference start for both programs. Win and you’re in first. Lose…well, let’s just focus on that first part. You always want to make a good impression in an opener, but it’s vital when it ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors