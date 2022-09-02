 Friday, September 2, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Swearing In Ceremony Held At Historic Rhea County Courthouse

Friday, September 2, 2022

The historic Rhea County Courthouse was the venue for the swearing in of the newly elected county officials Thursday morning.
 
Rhea County General Sessions Court Judge Jace Cochran administered the oath of office to County Executive Jim Vincent and the nine County Commissioners. Judge Cochran was sworn in on Wednesday by 12th District Judge Justin Angel.
 
After swearing in the commission and county executive, Judge Cochran then swore in the other officeholders, County Clerk Linda Shaver, Trustee Neva Webb, Register of Deeds Teresa Hulgan, and Court Clerk Jamie Holloway along with their staff.
Sheriff Mike Neal and his staff were sworn in on Wednesday by County Court Clerk Shaver.
 
The County Commission then held a special called meeting at the County Annex and held election of chairman and vice chairman for the next year. District 2 Commissioner Jim Reed was elected by acclamation as chairman. The vice chairman spot was a different story. Past Vice-Chairperson Emily Fisher was nominated by Commissioner Sandy Francisco and seconded by Bill Thedford. Commissioner Phillip Dunn nominated 4th district commissioner Leo Stephens with a second by Tommy Ballard. Dunn, Nick Welch and Mark Cashman voted for Stephens with Chairman Reed, Thedford, Francisco voting for Fisher. 
 
Chairman Reed then appointed commissioners Dunn, Francisco, Welch, Vice Chairman Stephens as members of the finance committee. The remaining five commissioners will serve on the budget committee.
 
Commissioners also passed a new requirement for those wishing to address the commission during the meetings.
 
Chairman Reed turned the presentation over to Commissioner Fisher who had been working on a new form. When a person wants to address the commission, they will fill out a form on the topic of the agenda they want to speak on and will be allowed three minutes to address the commission. During the commission’s agenda session, which is the Second Tuesday of the month, the audience will address the commission after the meeting. During the regular meeting which is the Third Tuesday of the Month the public comments will be at the beginning of the meeting. Chairman Reed stressed that comments will only be taken about items on the agenda.
 
“The state says we don’t have to have comments from the public, but the commission has chosen to take them.
 
In closing remarks, Chairman Reed said to the commissioners, “We are a family first. We may not all agree with each other, and we all won’t be on the same page. But at the end of the meeting, we are all still friends. We need to remember we need to do what’s best for Rhea County. Not just our district but the county as a whole”
 
County Executive Jim Vincent remarked that he is very proud of the current commission and is looking forward to working with them and looking for good things to happen over the next few years with the county.
 
 

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2022-23

Police Blotter: Video Catches Suspect Slashing Tire At Microtel; Man Is Followed From His House To Work And Threatened

Chickamauga Man Indicted In March Road Rage Case In Which Danny Claire Was Killed


Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2022-23:

Police responded to a vandalism at Microtel, 7014 McCutcheon Road. A man said his tire had been slashed sometime between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. He said the hotel front desk had camera footage but

Jeremy Dewayne McCrary, 44, of Chickamauga, has been indicted by a Walker County Grand Jury on five felony counts. The indictments stem from the death of Danny Claire that occurred on March 22,



Do Something About The Growing Gap Between Pay Of Teachers, Central Office

Might I make the following suggestions regarding the growing salary gap between teachers, principals, assistant principals and other individuals that do not teach or supervise students in a school building. As you can see, from the published salaries in the Chattanoogan.com, the highest paid individuals are not in the schools teaching and supervising students. So, an ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My September Garden

The temperature in Neyland Stadium will be in the high 80s tonight in Knoxville as the football Vols usher in the season but the expectations in Josh Heupel’s second season are much hotter. While my fall azaleas are in full bloom and my bang-bang roses are certainly proud, there is a delicious air of excitement with the UT football team opening its season in Neyland Stadium. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Opens 2022 Season

Tennessee football teammates Tamarion McDonald and Jalin Hyatt share a room and apparently it has quite a view. McDonald sat in their living room earlier this week and foresaw an interception for himself in the Vols’ season opener against Ball State. Hyatt responded with an even clearer personal vision. He was going to score the first touchdown. Seeing was believing for ... (click for more)

Vols Swarm Past Ball State In Opener, 59-10

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores, as Tennessee rolled past Ball State in the season opener, 59-10, Thursday night in front a crowd of 92,236 at Neyland Stadium. The Vols, who employ a high-octane offensive attack under second-year head coach Josh Heupel , eclipsed the 45-point mark for the fourth straight game. ... (click for more)


