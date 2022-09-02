Swearing In Ceremony Held At Historic Rhea County Courthouse

The historic Rhea County Courthouse was the venue for the swearing in of the newly elected county officials Thursday morning.

Rhea County General Sessions Court Judge Jace Cochran administered the oath of office to County Executive Jim Vincent and the nine County Commissioners. Judge Cochran was sworn in on Wednesday by 12th District Judge Justin Angel.

After swearing in the commission and county executive, Judge Cochran then swore in the other officeholders, County Clerk Linda Shaver, Trustee Neva Webb, Register of Deeds Teresa Hulgan, and Court Clerk Jamie Holloway along with their staff. Sheriff Mike Neal and his staff were sworn in on Wednesday by County Court Clerk Shaver. Sheriff Mike Neal and his staff were sworn in on Wednesday by County Court Clerk Shaver.

The County Commission then held a special called meeting at the County Annex and held election of chairman and vice chairman for the next year. District 2 Commissioner Jim Reed was elected by acclamation as chairman. The vice chairman spot was a different story. Past Vice-Chairperson Emily Fisher was nominated by Commissioner Sandy Francisco and seconded by Bill Thedford. Commissioner Phillip Dunn nominated 4th district commissioner Leo Stephens with a second by Tommy Ballard. Dunn, Nick Welch and Mark Cashman voted for Stephens with Chairman Reed, Thedford, Francisco voting for Fisher.

Chairman Reed then appointed commissioners Dunn, Francisco, Welch, Vice Chairman Stephens as members of the finance committee. The remaining five commissioners will serve on the budget committee.

Commissioners also passed a new requirement for those wishing to address the commission during the meetings.

Chairman Reed turned the presentation over to Commissioner Fisher who had been working on a new form. When a person wants to address the commission, they will fill out a form on the topic of the agenda they want to speak on and will be allowed three minutes to address the commission. During the commission’s agenda session, which is the Second Tuesday of the month, the audience will address the commission after the meeting. During the regular meeting which is the Third Tuesday of the Month the public comments will be at the beginning of the meeting. Chairman Reed stressed that comments will only be taken about items on the agenda.

“The state says we don’t have to have comments from the public, but the commission has chosen to take them.

In closing remarks, Chairman Reed said to the commissioners, “We are a family first. We may not all agree with each other, and we all won’t be on the same page. But at the end of the meeting, we are all still friends. We need to remember we need to do what’s best for Rhea County. Not just our district but the county as a whole”