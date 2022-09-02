Road Rage Suspect Michael Harvey Is Arrested

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive personnel received arrest warrants on Aug. 21, for Michael Harvey for charges of assault, vandalism, and disorderly conduct.

Harvey was the suspect in the road rage incident which made the news when the incident was recorded on a person’s home security camera.

On Aug. 22, Fugitive Detective Jeremy Vandergriff met with members of Harvey’s family and they agreed to help with getting Harvey to turn himself in.

On Friday, he met with HCSO Fugitive Detective Vandergriff and surrendered himself early in the morning.

He was transported and booked at Hamilton County jail (Silverdale) without incident.