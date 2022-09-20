City Council Members Will Get $100,000 Each Of COVID Relief Funds To Dole Out As They See Fit

City Council members will get $100,000 each of federal COVID relief funds to dole out as they choose.

Brooke Satterfield, deputy chief of staff, said the council members best know the needs in their district.

The $900,000 is part of the city of Chattanooga's $30 million share of the federal largesse. Mayor Tim Kelly earlier outlined the distribution of funds, with much of it going to a number of groups aiding low income individuals, including the homeless. Council members went along with the recommendations.

Ms. Satterfield said the Public Safety Community Grants "should go to groups that best serve your district."

She said the groups must meet eligibility requirements and go through a "somewhat lengthy" application process.

If a grant is for over $20,000, then the council member should seek proposals from more than one group.

The funds can go to small businesses and industries adversely affected by the pandemic, but not to individuals.

The money can go for capital expenditures, but should not be used for ongoing operational expenses.

Appropriate categories include sewer, public health, broadband expansion.

Chairman Darrin Ledford was told that council members could spend the money outside their districts.

City staff will review the applications.