Police Blotter: Part Of Train Track Falls Off Bridge And Strikes Truck; Woman Scammed Once, But Not Twice

A man told police he was driving westbound on E. 11th St. and, while passing under the Norfolk Southern train bridge, a large piece of steel fell off the train track and struck his Chevy Silverado on the front bumper area. Police observed the front bumper to be cracked as well as the driver side headlight. Police saw the large piece of steel, which appeared to be a piece of the railroad track. While on scene, police spoke to a Norfolk Southern conductor and engineer. Both employees were currently stopped on the bridge where the steel had fallen from. Both employees informed the man to contact the district claims agent to have the matter resolved. They told the man to keep the steel fragment to show the claims agent.

The owner of Aladdin Printing & Copying at 735 Broad St. told police a laptop was stolen from the office. She said the building manager was in the process of looking at security footage in an attempt to find a suspect.

Police were directed to call a woman for her to report a vehicle, which was only in the name of her husband, as stolen. The woman had no idea when the vehicle was stolen, and could only give the approximate time frame of May or June of 2022. She is not on the registration of the vehicle that was registered in Tennessee. This vehicle is not in the caller’s name, and as such the caller will not be able to report it stolen. If they are involved in a divorce or a separation, putting it into NCIC as stolen could have dire results to whomever he is allowing to drive it. Police explained this to the woman as to why it would need to be her husband (whom she states is incarcerated), to report it as stolen, and then tried to verify her identity, but she hung up on the officer during this attempt.

A man told police he went into Home Depot on Northpoint Boulevard to get some things and when he came back outside a citizen flagged him down. The man said the witness observed a tall black male climb into the back of his truck and steal a toolbox. The witness was able to get a video of the suspect’s vehicle as it left the scene. The man said that there was about $600 worth of finish carpentry hand tools in the toolbox. An officer attached the video of the suspect video, a dark blue Saturn with a spare tire on the front driver’s side.

A man on Intermont Road called police to report his car was left unlocked in his driveway with his keys lying in the passenger seat. When he got back to it the next day, he discovered that someone had opened the passenger side door and taken the keys out of the seat. The door was cracked open when he discovered this.

A Covenant Transport security officer told police that a man was upset because his employment by Covenant Transport was declined. The security officer said the man was told to leave the property and he refused and started causing a disorder. The security officer said Covenant Transport had purchased a bus ticket for the man to go back home, but he was refusing the bus ticket and wanted a plane ticket instead. According to the security officer, Covenant refused to give a flight ticket to the man and asked him to leave their property or he would be prosecuted for trespassing. After speaking with the man, he agreed to leave the property to avoid any further conflict.

A woman on W. Bell Avenue told police someone broke into her vehicle overnight and stole two credit cards and a debit card. She said there was no damage to the vehicle and she thinks it might have been unlocked.

A man on Masons Gate Lane called police and said he worked for a local church and was having some issues on social media. Unknown people had created a Facebook page where they posted negative things about him and his church. He wanted a police report, so his lawyer could coordinate with Facebook in an attempt to have the page blocked and locate the owner of the page.

An officer responded to a wire fraud on Isbill Road. A man said he had mailed a check to pay a bill and it was intercepted and used online to purchase items from Walmart. He had no suspect information and had already contacted his bank who needed a police report.

A woman at Patten Towers at 1 E. 11th St. told police the tenants in room 216 and 218 have been in a verbal argument over clothing. Police attempted to get both tenants to answer the door and they refused. Police noted that while on scene the disorder had ended.

A woman on Union Avenue told police someone went through her vehicle. She said nothing was stolen and the suspect left their bike behind.

A woman on Talley Road told police she received a call from someone who said they represented Amazon. The suspect told her to buy gift cards from Walmart and Target and then give them the serial numbers. The woman said she bought gift cards to both places totaling $2,000 and gave the card info to the suspect. The next day she received a call from the "FBI" who told her to pay or law enforcement would come to her home and arrest her. This time she didn’t give them anything.