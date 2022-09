Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JERMICHAEL DEWAYNE

1442 S HIGHWAY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



BLANKS, SHON QUINTEL

4727 MINK PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162615

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOAZ, DIAMOND

601 ARLINGTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC



CARTWRIGHT, MARVIN DARRELL

6514 PINE MINER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CHAIN, TYSHAILA N

1707 EAST 50TH ST ROSSVILLE, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COBB, CHARLES WILLIAM

1105 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW

1707 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



DERRYBERRY, JORDAN LEE

347 OLD ASCALON RD RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EDWARDS, ANTHONY C

305 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.





OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112433Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONELLISON, RICKEY ANDREW2930 SOUTH LEE HWY LOT # 5 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHILLIARD, JAMES LEROY1518 MORGAN SPRINSGS RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)KEENER, RANDY DEWAYNE592 HALL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777626Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREKING, DEBORAH JANE3928 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLAMAR, CHARLES L7231 NEVILLE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 373639455Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEE, CHRISTOPHER DARREN801 CHATTANOOGA AVE DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSLETSON, ANGEL DENISE434 NORTH PINE STREET APT 3 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFALSE REPORTSFALSE REPORTS (ACCIDENT)LOUALLEN, JONATHAN C154 EDWARDS JOHNSON LN DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCDUFFIE, MAYA IMAN233 CROLL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMITCHELL, ANTHONY JOSEPH5532 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113430Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMONTOYA, VICTORIA G3904 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEOCHUA OCHOA, NORFA9328 HOLLOY DALE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)QUALLS, MATTHEW PAUL537 RACOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERAMIREZ, MARCO1046MCBRIEN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONREEVES, HOLLY TAYLORHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REVELS, MARK A727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RIGSBY, ERIK WARD5217 RIGGS RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA503 WOODVILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNRUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA1821 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374062625Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSCOTT, TERRY LEE1401 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSHIFFLETT, RAVEN NICOLE1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALANNONE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESOLIS, PEDRO3200 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN3603 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONTOWNSEND, RAVEN NICOLE559 CRANBERRY WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DISORDERLY CONDUCTVAUGHN, HOPE JASMINE1073 CARL VAUGHN RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)VELASQUEZ GOMEZ, AGLER ROELMOTEL 6 BRAINERD RD. ROOM 228 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWILSON, MICHAEL2102 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE