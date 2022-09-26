Vols Knock Off Florida Gators, 38-33, To Start Season 4-0
Gas Prices Drop 9.2 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, September 26, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 23.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.75 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.75 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.24.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 on Monday. The national average is down 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
September 26, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)
September 26, 2020: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)
September 26, 2019: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
September 26, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
September 26, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
September 26, 2016: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
September 26, 2015: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
September 26, 2014: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)
September 26, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)
September 26, 2012: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.19, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.24.
State of Tennessee- $3.14, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.19.
Huntsville- $3.19, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23. 

"One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "I don't know that I've ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career. A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states - and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out. In addition, as Tropical Storm Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited disruption. As a precaution, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker for motorists in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country."

Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away ... (click for more)

A woman told police that a large metal bolt had flown through the air and hit her front windshield as she was traveling north on Highway 153 near the Chickamauga Dam exit. The object smashed ... (click for more)

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. ... (click for more)



Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away in a drawing. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The winning tickets are for Tuesday, Oct. 4. Featuring ... (click for more)

A woman told police that a large metal bolt had flown through the air and hit her front windshield as she was traveling north on Highway 153 near the Chickamauga Dam exit. The object smashed a hole through the front windshield, causing shattered glass to fly everywhere around in the front seat area. Also she said the metal object hit her right hand while she was driving, causing ... (click for more)

A parent spanks their kid in the year 2022 and gets CPS and the police called on them. A cop body slams a child by his dreadlocks and maces him at his school and most people cheer it on as teaching him a lesson by disciplining him. What lesson are we teaching our kids? That violence solves problems? That talking back to authority figures is a crime? The kid never put his ... (click for more)

There are those among us who believe Tennessee’s 38-33 win over Florida was the biggest win in the South on Saturday but, ah, that’s because they still don’t know that “little” Middle Tennessee State, a 25-point underdog to nationally ranked Miami, just clobbered the proud-and-might Hurricanes in a far-better football game. That’s right, MTSU clobbered No. 25 Miami, 45-31, Saturday ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team improved to 2-0 in Southern Conference action on opening weekend with a 2-1 win over The Citadel at the UTC Sports Complex. Chattanooga improves to 4-3-2 overall and 2-0 in league play while the Bulldogs drop to 6-4 on the year and 1-1 against the conference after scoring a 1-0 victory at Samford on Friday. “We scored from a corner on ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Vols held off Florida, 38-33, on Saturday at a jam-packed Neyland Stadium, while surviving a heart-stopping Gator comeback that threatened to send the Vol fans home crying. UT had an 11-point lead as time wound down, but Florida scored to pull within five. The Gators then pulled off an onside kick that gave Anthony Richardson one more chance for a miraculous comeback. ... (click for more)


