September 29, 2022
September 26, 2022
Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com.
To enter, see the form below.
There will be five sets of tickets given away ... (click for more)
A woman told police that a large metal bolt had flown through the air and hit her front windshield as she was traveling north on Highway 153 near the Chickamauga Dam exit. The object smashed ... (click for more)
A woman told police that a large metal bolt had flown through the air and hit her front windshield as she was traveling north on Highway 153 near the Chickamauga Dam exit. The object smashed a hole through the front windshield, causing shattered glass to fly everywhere around in the front seat area. Also she said the metal object hit her right hand while she was driving, causing ... (click for more)
A parent spanks their kid in the year 2022 and gets CPS and the police called on them.
A cop body slams a child by his dreadlocks and maces him at his school and most people cheer it on as teaching him a lesson by disciplining him.
What lesson are we teaching our kids? That violence solves problems? That talking back to authority figures is a crime?
The kid never put his ... (click for more)
There are those among us who believe Tennessee’s 38-33 win over Florida was the biggest win in the South on Saturday but, ah, that’s because they still don’t know that “little” Middle Tennessee State, a 25-point underdog to nationally ranked Miami, just clobbered the proud-and-might Hurricanes in a far-better football game.
That’s right, MTSU clobbered No. 25 Miami, 45-31, Saturday ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga women’s soccer team improved to 2-0 in Southern Conference action on opening weekend with a 2-1 win over The Citadel at the UTC Sports Complex.
Chattanooga improves to 4-3-2 overall and 2-0 in league play while the Bulldogs drop to 6-4 on the year and 1-1 against the conference after scoring a 1-0 victory at Samford on Friday.
“We scored from a corner on ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Vols held off Florida, 38-33, on Saturday at a jam-packed Neyland Stadium, while surviving a heart-stopping Gator comeback that threatened to send the Vol fans home crying.
UT had an 11-point lead as time wound down, but Florida scored to pull within five. The Gators then pulled off an onside kick that gave Anthony Richardson one more chance for a miraculous comeback. ... (click for more)