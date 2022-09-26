 Tuesday, September 27, 2022 Weather

Governor Lee Authorizes Tennessee National Guard To Support Hurricane Relief Efforts In Florida

Monday, September 26, 2022

Major General Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, announced Monday that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 soldiers and airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday.  

“As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Tennessee National Guard stands ready to support response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm,” said Governor Lee. “I commend our Guardsmen and women for representing the Volunteer State and answering the call to help Floridians in need.”

Guardsmen throughout the state are currently being notified through their respective commands and will be preparing to assist the Florida National Guard with post-hurricane recovery and debris removal. Currently, the Jackson’s 194th Engineer Brigade will be the Task Force Headquarters element and units from both the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 230th Sustainment Command will be mobilizing specific units to support the task force. Three helicopters with the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion are also scheduled to assist.  

“We have a tremendous amount of experience responding to natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes and we are ready to help the citizens of Florida,” said Major General Holmes. “It is why we wear the uniform and once again it’s the strength of the National Guard on display. We’re grateful for the families, employers, and communities for their continued ongoing support to our Guardsmen.”

The Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency have been communicating with their counterparts in Florida and the National Guard Bureau over the past few days to prepare for this activation. States have mutual support agreements with nearby states in case of emergencies or large-scale disasters. This allows for National Guard forces to mobilize rapidly to respond to emergencies in other states. Florida and Tennessee have a pre-existing mutual support agreement already in place for just such an emergency.


September 29, 2022

September 27, 2022

September 26, 2022

Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away in a drawing. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The winning tickets are for Tuesday, Oct. 4. Featuring ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, JOHN EVAN 4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY ADAMS, JOSHUA 2239 12TH AVE. APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ASHLEY, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Quarry Across From Reflection Riding Is A Terrible Idea

The Regional Planning Agency recently passed a rezoning proposal for a quarry across from Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center on the west side of Lookout Creek. Shockingly, this proposal goes to the City Council on Oct. 10 for approval. The residents at Black Creek development and Covenant Logistics are justifiably against this zoning change and have many concerns about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: MTSU's Biggest Win Ever

There are those among us who believe Tennessee’s 38-33 win over Florida was the biggest win in the South on Saturday but, ah, that’s because they still don’t know that “little” Middle Tennessee State, a 25-point underdog to nationally ranked Miami, just clobbered the proud-and-might Hurricanes in a far-better football game. That’s right, MTSU clobbered No. 25 Miami, 45-31, Saturday ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: It's Great To Be A Tennessee Vol

For the first time in years I watched every single minute of ESPN's College Game Day this past weekend. The crew was in Knoxville as the now eighth ranked Volunteers hosted then 20th ranked Florida and after a near-nightmarish finish to the game, Tennessee prevailed 38-33, snapping a five game losing streak in the series. I was watching to try and see my children and grandchildren ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women Announce Non-Conference Hoops Schedule

Old foes, new opponents and a return to the past highlight the Chattanooga women's basketball schedule this season. First-year head coach Shawn Poppie announced the 15-game non-conference slate Wednesday that includes six home contests. The Mocs host Young Harris and King this season for the first time, while taking on familiar adversaries Belmont, Austin Peay and Tennessee. ... (click for more)


