East Ridge Acquires New Gridsmart Detection Camera; Clean-Up Ordered At 711 Stateline Road

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 - by Gail Perry

The East Ridge City Council approved the purchase of a Gridsmart Detection Camera Processor and new software to support it for St. Thomas Street at Exit One intersection. The camera functions to keep traffic moving on Ringgold Road. This sensor, which is mounted onto a traffic light, detects when cars arrive. One owned by the city recently failed. Now East Ridge needs to purchase another to retain as a back-up in case of a failure at one of the three intersections where they are used.

The cost of equipment is $15,890.

 

An update was given regarding property at 711 Stateline Road. Owner Larry Watkins has been before the city’s housing commission for the past two years. The one-acre property has been out of compliance with the city’s building codes regarding the removal of rubbish, garbage, debris and personal items from the yard during that time. In April, this year the council agreed to give the owner a chance to clean up his property himself. The front yard was worked on enough to satisfy the city’s building maintenance codes.

 

The rear portion of the property was an issue before the council. Michael Howell, chief building official and head of code enforcement, submitted photos to the planning commission at a special called meeting to the council later in the day. After seeing the pictures the housing commission passed a motion to allow the city to clean up the rear property. In June this year, the city had gotten a bid of $18,000 to do the clean-up. That price was lowered to $14,500 effective through last Friday. The photos showed that no more work had been done since the front was cleared despite giving the owner the opportunity to do it.  The council voted unanimously for the city to proceed with the clean-up before the price reverted back to the original bid.

 

Discussion of feral cats in East Ridge was initiated by Councilman Jacky Cagle who has received a lot of complaints. The source of the problem is people who move and leave their pets, which then multiply. Many residents take on the responsibility of feeding them but most never become affectionate and trusting pets. If residents catch them and call the East Ridge Animal Shelter, the cats will be picked up, neutered or spayed then returned to where they were found. But many do not want them returned. Councilman Cagle will talk with the city manager about ideas for reducing the problem before the next council meeting.

 

City Manager Chris Dorsey reported that progress is continuing on the multi-modal project along Ringgold Road and the construction of North Mack Smith Road into the Red Wolves development. That work will be ready to put out for bid after the right-of-way acquisition is finished. More roadwork in the town involves paving driveway aprons along Ringgold Road at Tombras Road, North Moore Road and McBrien Road. Ringgold Road is a state highway with TDOT having the responsibility of working on it, said Mr. Dorsey. He said the city was persistent, which resulted in  getting the state to get it done.

 

Mayor Williams told the council that, based on the success of the Fall Festival that was held in combination with last year’s Centennial Celebration in East Ridge, the parks and recreation department has been planning for another big event. As of now, there are over 100 vendors.

 

One resident asked what the city could do to prevent another incident like the one at the high school last week. Chief Allen said although he agreed it was handled the wrong way, the city has no officers at the school. The resource officers are provided by Hamilton County and the board of education. Chief Allen said that East Ridge officers are given a mental evaluation before being hired and there is mandatory training for de-escalation each year.  The shift supervisors look at body cam recordings and talk to an officer if an incident is not handled well, said the city manager.


