Colton Moore Calls For Ban On Drag Sex Shows "Aimed At Georgia's Children"; Calls Those Involved "Disgusting Monsters"

Georgia state Senator-Elect Colton Moore said he is "demanding a ban on drag sex shows aimed at Georgia’s children and to make it a felony for adults to bring their children to these kinds of sexual displays."

The former state representative from Dade County said, “Drag sex shows are not appropriate forms of entertainment for children, and I am calling on the legislature to pass a law that protects Georgia’s children from the radical left’s disgusting attempts to corrupt our kids.

"Men dressing like women is not child-appropriate entertainment, and parents who bring their kids to these displays of sexual fetishism should be ashamed of themselves. We need to do more to protect our children from the woke radical left's perversion and corruption.

"When will the sexualization of our children stop? I don’t have time to wait for that answer, and that’s why I plan to pass felony legislation against any adult who exposes their children to these perverted, hyper-sexualized drag shows and remove their parental rights.

"After the recent event in Chattanooga, where children were encouraged to sexually please the entertainers, it has come to my attention that some leaders in local law enforcement would be reluctant to take action against such blatant acts of child molestation. We must not become conditioned to think that child molestation only happens behind closed doors, because it is now taking place with doors open to the public. Legislation must remove all reluctance.

"It’s time we protect our children from these disgusting monsters.”