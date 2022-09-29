1,200 Tennessee National Guard Troops Head Out To Florida To Aid With Storm Recovery

Roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the

Tennessee National Guard were departing from multiple locations across

Tennessee on Thursday to support response and recovery efforts in Florida following the

landfall of Hurricane Ian.

These forces, which are named Task Force Tennessee and commanded by the

194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson, will be assisting the Florida Nationalb

Guard's emergency response efforts. The units currently deploying from

Tennessee are:

- 194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson

- 230th Engineer Battalion in Trenton

- 212th Engineer Company in Paris

- 251st Military Police Company in Lexington

- 278th Regimental Support Squadron in Columbia

- 1175th Transportation Company in Tullahoma

- 30th Troop Command in Tullahoma

- 176th Combat Service Support Battalion in Johnson City

- 776th Maintenance Company in Elizabethton

- 253rd Military Police Company in Lenoir City

- 1176th Transportation Company in Jacksboro and Smyrna

Airmen from the 118th Wing in Nashville, 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis, and

the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville are also deploying to Florida on Thursday

as well as volunteers from other Army and Air units across the

state.

Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from Nashville and one from Jackson, all

with the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, flew to Florida on Wednesday

and are currently preparing to assist with recovery missions.