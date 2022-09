A Cleveland, Tn., woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the overdose death of Sulehika J. Sanchez.

Cheyenne Ashley Anglea, 29, of 114 Stewart Road NE, Cleveland, is also charged with possession of fentanyl for sale or delivery and tampering with evidence.

She was indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury.

The indictment says on Feb. 9, 2021, Ms. Anglea sold fentanyl that was the proximate cause of the death of the victim.