Driver Of Kia Dies After Collision With Dump Truck In Cleveland On Thursday Afternoon

One person was killed in a collision with a dump truck in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road involving a red Kia Soul and a dump truck.

The driver of the Kia Soul was pronounce dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.

Georgetown Road is still closed in both directions at this time from Paul Huff Pkwy to Freewill Road, police said at 10:15 p.m.