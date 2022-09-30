Police Respond To Shots Fired On Brainerd Road Friday Morning

Police were notified of multiple shots fired in the area of 5300 Brainerd Road Friday at 11:52 a.m. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and secured the crime scene.

Police were then notified of a man, 34, who entered a local hospital emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the cause of the shooting has not been determined, but seems to be an isolated event and the public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.