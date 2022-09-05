Police Blotter: Officer Gives Intoxicated Man Walking In Street A Ride Home; Officer Finds 12 Spent Shell Casings On Arlington Avenue

While driving northbound on Hixson pike, an officer saw a white male walking down the middle of Hixson Pike, impeding the roadway. The officer turned around to the southbound lane and spoke with the man. He said he was walking home from a bar and didn't want to drive knowing he was too intoxicated to do so. After running him in NCIC and determining he was clean, the officer gave the man a ride to his residence. He was patted down for safety and then transported to his residence with no incidence. We walked him to the door and the officer saw him go into his residence safely for the night.

* * *

A representative with Salvation Army at 800 McCallie Ave told police he was dealing was a homeless man that he wanted trespassed from the property. The man said the homeless man had left prior to police arrival and headed towards the Community Kitchen. He said the homeless man was wearing a red jersey with a number 9 on it. Police checked the area but we were unable to locate the suspect.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a call of an abandoned vehicle on the side of Hancock Road that had a flat tire. There was a note on the window with a name and phone number. An officer called the number, however no one answered. The vehicle is registered to an address and the officer drove there to attempt to make contact, but no one was home. The officer stickered the vehicle to give the owner reasonable time to come change the tire and move the vehicle. Traffic can move freely on the road and it is not a traffic hazard.

* * *

A man on N. Chamberlain Avenue told police his friend was refusing to leave his residence. Police arrived and spoke with the man and his friend. He said he is the only person on the lease and wanted his friend to leave. She gathered her belongings and left.

* * *

A woman on Siskin Drive told police someone damaged her vehicle. She didn’t know how the damage was sustained. Police saw damage to the rear of her car.

* * *

While patrolling on Windsor Street, an officer saw a parked blue Kia Forte. The officer knew a vehicle matching this description had been stolen. The officer saw there was damage to the top front of the vehicle consistent with gunfire. The vehicle was unoccupied with no tag was displayed. The VIN returned as not stolen.

* * *

A facility technician with AT&T told police he discovered 165 feet of copper wire had been stolen from Cromwell Road. He valued the stolen copper at $5,000-$6,000.

* * *

An officer was approached by a gas station employee at Sunshine Food Mart at 4510 Rossville Blvd. The employee gave the officer two $20 counterfeit bills and said that the day before a man used them to pay for his items. He said the store realized that the money was fake after the man left. It is unknown who the man is and the employee was unable to give any suspect information. He said that he wanted the incident to be reported. The counterfeit currency was turned into CPD property.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder on Boynton Drive. A man said another man was highly intoxicated and acting belligerent towards him and his mother. The people were separated and the intoxicated man left.

* * *

While walking around the south side of a building on Arlington Avenue, an officer found approximately 12 spent shell casings. There were two .45 caliber and 10 9mm. The spent casings were picked up and taken to CPD Property Division and released to CPD Gun Team.