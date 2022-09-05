Man Is Carjacked Early Monday Morning On East 21st Street

A man was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning, and his car was stolen.
Chattanooga Police responded to the carjacking at 7:48 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, who advised he was held at gunpoint, removed from his vehicle, and robbed of his cellphone. The suspects left in the victim's vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.