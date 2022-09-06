Police Blotter: Couple Argue Loudly At Circle K, Scaring Customers; Woman Complains About Her "Spawn Of The Devil" Husband

A disorder was reported at the Circle K, 1182 Mountain Creek Road. Police spoke with a man and a woman who were visibly upset and both did admit to getting into a loud verbal disorder. After speaking to both of them separately, police discovered the disorder was only verbal and no threats of violence were ever made. Police spoke with the woman who reported the disorder and she said she had stopped at pump #2 and, while in her vehicle, she heard the loud disorder and was afraid it would turn physical so she called police. The woman said the couple involved never did get violent prior to police arrival. She said she had no further details to add. After speaking to all involved, the call was closed.

* * *

Police were notified that OnStar had located a vehicle that was previously reported stolen. Police arrived on scene on 6th Avenue. The vehicle was parked outside of the residence of a man who was detained due to the location of the vehicle and that the man's vehicle was blocking the stolen vehicle. The victim of the theft arrived on scene and confirmed that the man was not the suspect in the theft. Police released the man. The vehicle was released to the registered owner and removed from NCIC.

* * *

An employee at the Brown Acres Golf Course, 406 Brown Road, told police someone had been attempting to pick locks on customers' vehicles. The employee said they did not know who was doing this.

* * *

A man on Talley Road told police someone stole $2,000 worth of lumber and damaged his fence. He said it would cost $1,200 to fix the fence. The man said he wanted his address placed on the Watch List.

* * *

Police were flagged down on Gunbarrel Road by a woman who said she witnessed a crash and saw a silver car flee from the scene, that was only two cars back from the police vehicle. Police spoke with the owner of the silver Toyota Camry that had clear front left damage. The owner said she left only because the other vehicle left the scene also. She said she did not know what to do. This is to report in case the other person involved in the crash calls in.

* * *

A man told police there were two people inside a vacant building on S. Holly Street. He said the building belongs to the company he manages. He said he told them to leave, and they refused to leave. Police approached the building and told the two to go. The white male and white female were detained and escorted to the police vehicle, where they consented to a search. Nothing significant was found. They were released and warned not to come back to the property.

* * *

A woman told police her son was driving north on Highway 153 when a rock hit his windshield, causing it to crack. The woman said she was making the report due to her name being on the vehicle.

* * *



A woman on Conner Lane told police someone stole a package out of her mailbox. She said the package was worth $20. She said all of the mailboxes near hers were opened and she found other pieces of mail on the ground.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving south on Highway 153 when a piece of metal came off the road, striking her front windshield.

* * *



A woman called police to report a road rage incident that occurred 25-30 minutes earlier. She said that she had merged on to Highway153 going northbound in front of a black Nissan Maxima

with tinted windows and dark rims. After doing so, she said the other driver became aggressive, pulled up ahead of her and stopped. She stated a black female got out of the vehicle, wearing all black, and began yelling and cursing at her. She believed the driver may have intended to

cause her harm, so she pulled away, over to the shoulder. She said the other driver did the same and pulled in behind her. She said she then left, but the driver continued to follow her closely to the point she had to speed to get away from her. The woman wished to report the incident and have police aware.

* * *

A man on Tunnel Boulevard told police he wanted a guest to leave his residence. The guest told police that he was not on lease and didn't pay rent. Police told the guest to leave and stayed on scene until he left the property.

* * *

A woman on 10th Street told police her husband, "a spawn of the devil," has been letting unknown people into their apartment while she is asleep, and they gave her herpes on her face. She said the unknown people are "devil demons" that have been following her.