Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, GARYIANA NEHELE

3602 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL

2902 SIENER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111063

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL

2707 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083042

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, INDIA KIERRA

10820 HARROGATE DR GRAND BAY, 365416348

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHAIN, TYRONE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE

3905 CREEKVIEW LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



CORN, JAMES

480 CALIFORNIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING



COTHRAN, EDDIE ALLEN

101 Mile Marker Soddy Daisy, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CUMMINS, MARVIN EUGENE

4809 WINDING LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN

110 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DOUGLASS, CHASE WILLIAM

2100 JAMES AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DUNNIGAN, KERRY LAMONT

1105 MOSS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON

64 MELTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)FORBIS, MARY ALEXANDER2417 N. SHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGOUVITSA, LEVLAS ZANE349 WALNUT STREET APT 321 CHATTANOOGA, 374155765Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARP, MICAH WARREN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSHYMES, REANNA DESHAE1016 N LARCHMONT APPT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFKELLEY, JENNIFER NICOLE8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)KENDRICKS, QUENTORIA LYNEIKE5100 ELDRIDGE RD, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKENNEMER, JEREMIAH ALEXANDER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOCKHART, BRIAN KEITH514 TIMBERLINKS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILITELLO, LACEY DAWN2525 IP FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374053217Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTSMILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE2108 CHESTNUT STREET APT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDEMITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071058Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPARSONS, KARI LYNN1006 SHELLMOUND RD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTPEACE, RUSH A109 HONEYCUTT LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRITCHETT, JASMINE JENAY437 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101360Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRICHARDS, ALEX VICTOR3902 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )FORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )FORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )FORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )FORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )FORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )FORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )ROBINSON, BRANDON TREMELL406 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122962Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHELTON, RAYMOND GUY4017 NICOLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYSIMER, GERALD LAINE2809 FLAT BRANCH SPUR TRACY CITY, 373874836Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESION OF A FIREARM WITHVIOLATION OF PROBATION(SIMPLE POSSESION OF METHPHESMITH, MAKENZIE S5509 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYULLAH, MD ANIYET27133 CORRAL SPRINGS DR WESLEY CHAPEL, 33544Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTVINSON, COREY DEMETRI2548 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYWARE, GEORGE VINCENT712 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041410Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARWILSON, BENJAMIN THOMAS926 CASTLEVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONWOODS, JEREMY ALEXANDER719 SWANSONS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214549Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION