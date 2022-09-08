 Thursday, September 8, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, GARYIANA NEHELE 
3602 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE 
2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL 
2902 SIENER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111063 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL 
2707 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083042 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN, INDIA KIERRA 
10820 HARROGATE DR GRAND BAY, 365416348 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAIN, TYRONE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE 
3905 CREEKVIEW LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

CORN, JAMES 
480 CALIFORNIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

COTHRAN, EDDIE ALLEN 
101 Mile Marker Soddy Daisy, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CUMMINS, MARVIN EUGENE 
4809 WINDING LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN 
110 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOUGLASS, CHASE WILLIAM 
2100 JAMES AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DUNNIGAN, KERRY LAMONT 
1105 MOSS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON 
64 MELTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

FORBIS, MARY ALEXANDER 
2417 N. SHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GOUVITSA, LEVLAS ZANE 
349 WALNUT STREET APT 321 CHATTANOOGA, 374155765 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARP, MICAH WARREN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HYMES, REANNA DESHAE 
1016 N LARCHMONT APPT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KELLEY, JENNIFER NICOLE 
8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)

KENDRICKS, QUENTORIA LYNEIKE 
5100 ELDRIDGE RD, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KENNEMER, JEREMIAH ALEXANDER 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOCKHART, BRIAN KEITH 
514 TIMBERLINKS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILITELLO, LACEY DAWN 
2525 IP FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374053217 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS

MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE 
2108 CHESTNUT STREET APT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDE

MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE 
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071058 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PARSONS, KARI LYNN 
1006 SHELLMOUND RD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

PEACE, RUSH A 
109 HONEYCUTT LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRITCHETT, JASMINE JENAY 
437 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101360 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RICHARDS, ALEX VICTOR 
3902 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )
FORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )
FORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )
FORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )
FORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )
FORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )
FORFEITURE CAPIAS(CHILD ENDANGERMENT )

ROBINSON, BRANDON TREMELL 
406 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122962 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, RAYMOND GUY 
4017 NICOLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SIMER, GERALD LAINE 
2809 FLAT BRANCH SPUR TRACY CITY, 373874836 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESION OF A FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(SIMPLE POSSESION OF METHPHE

SMITH, MAKENZIE S 
5509 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ULLAH, MD ANIYET 
27133 CORRAL SPRINGS DR WESLEY CHAPEL, 33544 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

VINSON, COREY DEMETRI 
2548 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WARE, GEORGE VINCENT 
712 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041410 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILSON, BENJAMIN THOMAS 
926 CASTLEVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WOODS, JEREMY ALEXANDER 
719 SWANSONS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214549 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



September 8, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 7, 2022

Home On North Hickory Street Damaged By Fire Wednesday Night

September 7, 2022

Relatives Of Alexander Hamilton Had A Pleasant View From Cameron Hill's Pleasant Street


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, GARYIANA NEHELE 3602 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain SPEEDING ... (click for more)

An alert passerby sounded the alarm on a Chattanooga house fire Wednesday night, notifying 911 that they saw flames coming from the porch. Chattanooga Fire Department companies were dispatched ... (click for more)

A relative of the county's namesake, Alexander Hamilton, enjoyed a pleasant view from his home on Pleasant Street near the top of Cameron Hill. James Hamilton Cady came to Chattanooga in 1873. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, GARYIANA NEHELE 3602 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain SPEEDING DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE 2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Booked for ... (click for more)

Home On North Hickory Street Damaged By Fire Wednesday Night

An alert passerby sounded the alarm on a Chattanooga house fire Wednesday night, notifying 911 that they saw flames coming from the porch. Chattanooga Fire Department companies were dispatched to the residence in the 400 block of North Hickory Street around 7:50 p.m. and reported a working house fire. Hose lines were laid on 3rd Street and CPD blocked traffic as an aggressive ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Georgia Jumps In Polls

Georgia, still glowing after Saturday’s 49-3 mauling of then-11 th ranked Oregon, leapfrogged over Alabama as the No. 1 college football team in the country on Tuesday in several polls. You’ll remember Georgia won last season’s national championship with a convincing 33-18 victory over the Crimson Tide but Alabama was darn-near unanimous as the No. 1 choice in the preseason polls. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee To Play In Pennsylvania For 1st Time In Program History

When Tennessee visits Pittsburgh, it will be the first time in program history the Vols play in the state of Pennsylvania. Otherwise, not much in the way of new ground will be broken during Saturday’s football game at Acrisure Stadium. Assuming the Tennessee team bus drivers are local and know their way around Pittsburgh’s tricky downtown streets, nearly everything else will ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week One

Not to brag....but my SEC picks from week one went very, very well. I picked 13 of 14 games correctly with my only miss being the Utah-Florida game, won by the Gators. Of course, a lot of folks probably missed that one. Here are some other observations from week one: Florida, under new head coach Billy Napier, is actually pretty good and quarterback Anthony Richardson is ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors