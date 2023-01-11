Ken Smith Chosen For District 3 County Commission Seat

Ken Smith was chosen unanimously on Wednesday to fill the District 3 seat on the County Commission.

He was the only applicant for an open seat on the commission.

The term is through August 2024.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Greg Martin, who is serving in the state Legislature.

Mr. Smith, who is currently on the City Council, earlier served a stint on the County Commission before Mr. Martin resumed his District 3 commission seat after the August election.

At that time, Mr. Smith was serving both on the City Council and the County Commission.