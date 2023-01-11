Latest Headlines

Kevin Raper Sworn In As Member Of 113th General Assembly

  • Wednesday, January 11, 2023
State Rep. Kevin Raper
State Rep. Kevin Raper

State Rep. Kevin Raper, R-Cleveland, was officially sworn in as a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Rep. Raper took the oath of office during the first legislative day of the 113th General Assembly. He was elected in November to represent House District 24, which includes part of Bradley County.

“I’m incredibly humbled by this new opportunity to continue to serve the residents of Bradley County,” Rep. Raper said. “I look forward to helping ensure that Tennessee’s success continues by making our state an even better place to live, work, raise a family and retire.”

A retired lifelong educator, Rep. Raper most recently served on the Bradley County Commission. He is a graduate of McMinn Central High School and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree from Tusculum College and an education specialist degree from Tennessee Technological University.

Rep. Raper and his wife, Lori, have been married for 30 years. The couple have two sons and are active church members at First Baptist Cleveland.

 

