Governor Lee Announces 2023 Inauguration: "Tennessee: Leading The Nation"

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the theme and schedule of events for the 2023 inaugural celebration, "Tennessee: Leading the Nation."



“Tennessee is leading the nation as a guiding light for opportunity, security and freedom,” said Governor Lee. “Maria and I invite Tennesseans to join us as we reflect on the tremendous success Tennessee has seen over the past four years and celebrate as we move forward in anticipation of our state’s continued prosperity.”



Governor Lee will take the oath of office for his second term at the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. CT on the Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The oath will be administered by Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Page. The event is a joint convention of the 113th General Assembly.



"To celebrate the state’s rich history, Tennesseans are encouraged to schedule free tours of the Tennessee State Capitol and Tennessee State Museum in the days leading up to inaugural weekend," officials said.



"Tennessee: Leading the Nation" celebratory events will take place Jan. 20-21 in Nashville. With the exception of the ticketed Saturday evening events, all activities are free and open to the public, with limitations based on venue capacity. Registration is required for all events. Event details, tickets and registrations are available here.



Schedule of events:

Friday, Jan. 20

• "Tennessee: Leading the Nation" Reception, 8 p.m. CT - Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Ave. North



Saturday, Jan. 21

• Inaugural Worship Service, 8:30 a.m. CT - Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Ave. North

• Inaugural Ceremony, 11 a.m. CT - Legislative Plaza, Union & 6th Ave.

• First Couple’s Inaugural Dinner, 6:30 p.m. CT - Grand Hyatt Hotel Grand Hall, 1000 Broadway, ticketed event

• Inaugural Ball, 8 p.m. CT - The Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Blvd., ticketed event

Inaugural celebration events and activities are fully supported by private donations according to contribution guidelines.