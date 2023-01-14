Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Won't Be Happy Until His Wife Is Dead; Tree Falls On Homeowner's Fence And Neighbor's Vehicles

  • Saturday, January 14, 2023

A woman on N. Chamberlain Avenue called police in regards to harassment/threats being made by her soon-to-be ex-husband. The woman said that she went to Shelbyville in an attempt to save her marriage with him, but it did not work after he was given an ultimatum. She then returned to Chattanooga and proceeded to turn off his phone because she was wanting to cut ties with him. She said he called her from a different phone and said that he would not be happy until she was dead. She told police he also said that he was coming back to Chattanooga tonight to handle some business. She said she just wanted this incident documented.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at Harry's, 305 Frazier Ave. An employee told police a man was loitering in the store and he stole a sandwich as well. He wanted the man trespassed. Police identified the man and told him he was no longer allowed on the property.

* * *

An employee at Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police a black female who has shoplifted before came in and concealed shoes in her bag. The employee said he confronted her and she denied she had anything. The woman then left the store, passing all points of sale. The woman got into a white cab that traveled towards the mall.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to a call about a group of black males in the parking lot behind Mike's Hole in the Wall, 535 Cherokee Blvd., who were said to be pulling on door handles and looking in cars. Police spoke with four of the males, who said they were just hanging out in the parking lot. They said they were staying in the Airbnb at 500 W. Bell Ave, and they had parked their vehicle in the lot behind Mike's. Management at Mike's did not say they wanted them trespassed. All of them went their separate ways.

* * *

A property owner on Provence Street showed police a tent pitched on the corner of his property. He said it wasn't supposed to be there and he wanted police to speak to the occupants, ask them to leave and tell them that they had trespassed. He did tell police that he had left a note on the tent that they needed to go, but it was still there. Police attempted to contact the occupants, but the tent was unoccupied. Police told the property owner to call tomorrow afternoon again and police would make another attempt.

* * *

A woman on Brookmead Circle told police she believed a prowler was outside her residence because her dogs were barking. Police arrived on scene and walked around the home. There were no signs of prowlers in the area. This residence is directly behind a gas station. Police spoke with the woman, who showed signs of dementia while they were speaking with her. She said she did not see anyone walking around her residence. She believed someone was poking holes in the side of her house, causing damage. She said she had two paint cans in her garage and now only one was in there, believing an unknown man was messing with her. There was no evidence of any of these events happening.

* * *

A woman was reported yelling and slamming her car door at the Best Western Heritage Inn, 7641 Lee Hwy. She told police she wanted a man to leave and she was wanting to get the deposit back so they could split it and leave. Police went with the woman to the front desk where they were told that the woman would have to wait until the morning to check out. The whole time the woman was being vague with police about what had happened. Police were later called back to the motel because the man had left his belongings inside the room and he wanted to retrieve them. The man used his key to get in the room and get his backpack, clothes and his shoes. The man then gave police his key to give to the front desk, which they did.

* * *

Police were called to a residence on Rockway Drive where a 20-foot. tree in the yard of their neighbors had fallen, destroying the fence in front of the neighbor's house and landing on the vehicles sitting in their driveway. The tree pulled down electrical wires also, but no one was hurt.

