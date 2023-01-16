Former Georgia Football Player Charged With Sexual Battery Gets Pre-Trial Diversion

A former University of Georgia football player has been given pre-trial diversion in a case in which he was charged with sexual battery and assault in Chattanooga.

Arthur Lynch appeared in Hamilton County Criminal Court on Friday.

The sexual battery charge was dismissed. He was given two years suspended on the assault count. The charge can be wiped from his record if he does not get in any further trouble during the two years.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said, "We evaluate every case based on the sufficiency of the evidence and the likelihood of conviction if the case goes to trial. In this case, a plea to assault with two years on probation was a positive outcome for the state."

Lynch was arrested in March 2022 with the indictment saying that "between April 24 and April 25 of 2021 he did unlawfully and intentionally engage in sexual contact with (alleged victim) and the sexual contact was accomplished without the consent of the victim and the defendant knew or had reason to know at the time of the contact that the victim did not consent, and force or coercion was used to accomplish the sexual contact."

He spent about six hours at the Silverdale Jail before bonding out.

Lynch, who is from Dartmouth, Mass., was living and working in Knoxville at the time of his arrest.

During a college career from 2009-2013, he caught 56 passes for 907 yards and scored eight touchdowns at Georgia. He was a first-team All-SEC pick as a senior. He was a fifth-round NFL draft pick and spent time with Miami and three other teams. He also served as a second Lieutenant in the Army.