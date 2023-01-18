Latest Headlines

Knoxville Man Faces Over 100 Years In Prison After Conviction For Multiple Armed Robberies, Carjacking

  • Wednesday, January 18, 2023

A Knoxville man faces over 100 years in federal prison after being convicted by a jury on Wednesday for multiple robberies.

DeShawn Whited, 25, was found guilty of four counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery, one count of carjacking, four counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, following a four-day trial.

Katherine A. Crytzer, United States District judge, presided over the trial.

The armed robberies and the armed carjacking all occurred in Knoxville between Jan. 12-20, 2021

The evidence presented at trial included witness testimony, surveillance footage from multiple businesses across the Knoxville area, and physical, forensic and digital evidence, including items of clothing, firearms, cell phone information, and DNA.

“This prosecution is part of the Department of Justice’s comprehensive strategy to reduce violence and increase safety in our community by aggressively prosecuting criminals who engage in violent crime,” said United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico said, “The collaborative effort between the FBI and the Knoxville Police Department ensured this defendant was brought to justice and will no longer be able to threaten or harm the citizens and businesses in our community. We will continue to aggressively seek out those who prey upon innocent victims and hold them accountable.”

Chief Paul Noel, Knoxville Police Department, said, "Preventing violent crime and addressing it after it occurs will always be the top priority of the Knoxville Police Department. I am proud of the many members of our department who were involved in this investigation from the beginning and helped see it through to this conclusion. Their efforts and contributions ensured the removal of a violent individual from the streets of Knoxville."

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alan S. Kirk and Brent N. Jones represented the United States at trial.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the joint investigation and prosecution of Whited include the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Safe Streets Task Force and the Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit and Organized Crime Unit, as well as Knoxville Police Department Patrol Officers and Forensic Crime Scene Technicians.

