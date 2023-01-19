Rep. Mike Cameron Named Vice Chairman Of House Human Relations & Aging Committee

The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named State Representative Mike Cameron as the vice chairman of the House Human Relations & Aging Committee.



“I want to thank Speaker Burns and House leadership for entrusting me to guide policy that protects seniors and other vulnerable populations,” said Rep. Cameron. “Serving as a leader on this committee is especially meaningful to me after spending more than 20 years as a caregiver to my own mother. This session, I look forward to working with Chairman Petrea to vet legislation that will help ensure the well-being of the state’s aging population.”



The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker Jon Burns, is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.



The Human Relations & Aging Committee is responsible for legislation that concerns the care and needs of Georgia’s aging population.



For a complete list of all House committee assignments, click here.

