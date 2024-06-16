Latest Headlines

Erlanger To Issue Up To $370 Million In Bonds; Hospital Expansion Eyed

  • Sunday, June 16, 2024

Erlanger Health System will go before a city board on Monday seeking the issuance of up to $370 million in bonds for the hospital that a year ago went from a county facility to a nonprofit corporation.

Officials said the bonds would go to pay off some earlier debt as well as be used for expanding Erlanger's local footprint.

Jim Coleman, Erlanger CEO, told the County Commission the hospital has been working on a new master plan that should be ready in early July.

He said the hospital would be seeking to serve "some of the higher-growing areas outside the city of Chattanooga."

Mr. Coleman said the actual amount of bonds may be in the range of $335 million. There is $141 million owed on a 2014 bond issue for the hospital. Other debt from 2021 is also to be paid off, and there will also be some issuance expense.

Of the remaining money, Mr. Coleman said, "It may sound like a lot, but the cost to build a hospital is at $1,000 per square foot." 

He added, "It's a lot of money, but it will go quickly."

Mr. Coleman said the hospital has just carried out a new master plan that should be ready in early July. The bonds are scheduled to be issued in August.

He said the bonds would go toward "the first two or three phases of the master plan. The rest will be carried out over the next decade."

The request goes before the Health, Educational and Housing Facility Board.

The bonds will be sold to Morgan Stanley & Co. for resale to the public. 

Latest Headlines
Erlanger To Issue Up To $370 Million In Bonds; Hospital Expansion Eyed
  • Breaking News
  • 6/16/2024
Payne Denman Claims State Amateur Title
  • Sports
  • 6/16/2024
Baylor's Addi Greene Shines At National Track & Field Championships
Baylor's Addi Greene Shines At National Track & Field Championships
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/16/2024
Lookouts Lose Tough One In Extra Innings
  • Sports
  • 6/16/2024
Chattanooga FC Women Host Gunners On Sunday In WPSL Matchup
  • Sports
  • 6/15/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/16/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BELL, ... more

Police Seek Help Identifying Hit And Run Driver In June 8 Incident
Police Seek Help Identifying Hit And Run Driver In June 8 Incident
  • 6/15/2024

Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic Unit is asking the public's assistance to identify the driver of a customized Ford F-150 that struck a pedestrian and left the scene last Saturday (June ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/15/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDREWS, ... more

Breaking News
Trucking Executive David Parker Doesn't See Battery-Powered, Autonomous Trucks Any Time Soon
Trucking Executive David Parker Doesn't See Battery-Powered, Autonomous Trucks Any Time Soon
  • 6/14/2024
Architect Says Planned 20-Story Towers At Eureka Foundry Would Mar Scenic View; Anderson, Ledford Favor Tall Buildings
  • 6/14/2024
School Board Member Jill Black Says Republican Candidates Should Have Debated
  • 6/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/14/2024
County Mayor Wamp Favors Adding Another Holiday For County Employees
  • 6/13/2024
Opinion
20-Story "Skyscrapers" - And Response
  • 6/15/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Forgotten Hero?
Profiles Of Valor: Forgotten Hero?
  • 6/14/2024
The Three P's
The Three P's
  • 6/14/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/14/2024
BlueCross Has Betrayed Our Trust
  • 6/13/2024
Sports
Payne Denman Claims State Amateur Title
Payne Denman Claims State Amateur Title
  • 6/16/2024
Lookouts Lose Tough One In Extra Innings
  • 6/16/2024
Chattanooga FC Women Host Gunners On Sunday In WPSL Matchup
  • 6/15/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Competed - And Competed - Until Exciting Walkoff Hit
Dan Fleser: Vols Competed - And Competed - Until Exciting Walkoff Hit
  • 6/15/2024
Incredible Comeback Over Florida State Launches Vols' College World Series Title Quest
  • 6/14/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga Boys Choir Performs In New York City’s Carnegie Hall
Chattanooga Boys Choir Performs In New York City’s Carnegie Hall
  • 6/16/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About FIFA Soccer, Pinehurst, 1974, Holston Conference, And Nightfall
  • 6/15/2024
Opening Of African American Education And Heritage Museum Is Saturday
  • 6/16/2024
Jerry Summers: Father's Day 2024
Jerry Summers: Father's Day 2024
  • 6/14/2024
Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Makes Library Donations
Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Makes Library Donations
  • 6/14/2024
Entertainment
Common Ground Plays At Free Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Concert June 21
Common Ground Plays At Free Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Concert June 21
  • 6/14/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/13/2024
Fil Manley: Bonnaroo 2024 Is Almost Here
Fil Manley: Bonnaroo 2024 Is Almost Here
  • 6/12/2024
The Doo-Wop To Rock Show Is At Heritage House June 28
The Doo-Wop To Rock Show Is At Heritage House June 28
  • 6/12/2024
"Let's Talk Podcasting With Clint Powell" Added To Talk Radio 102.3 FM's Lineup
"Let's Talk Podcasting With Clint Powell" Added To Talk Radio 102.3 FM's Lineup
  • 6/11/2024
Opinion
20-Story "Skyscrapers" - And Response
  • 6/15/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Forgotten Hero?
Profiles Of Valor: Forgotten Hero?
  • 6/14/2024
The Three P's
The Three P's
  • 6/14/2024
Dining
The Playlist Supper Club To Offer Italian Cuisine, Stage Performances In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 6/15/2024
KIC Nights Has Faith And Family Night June 21
KIC Nights Has Faith And Family Night June 21
  • 6/12/2024
2 New Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2024
Business/Government
SmartBank Chattanooga Announces Craig Miller As New Market President
SmartBank Chattanooga Announces Craig Miller As New Market President
  • 6/14/2024
CARTA Celebrates Inaugural Graduating Class Of CARTA Ambassadors
CARTA Celebrates Inaugural Graduating Class Of CARTA Ambassadors
  • 6/14/2024
Driver Flees Scene Of Accident, Removes License Plate - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/14/2024
Real Estate
Hotel At 1400 Broad Street To Be 5 Stories
Hotel At 1400 Broad Street To Be 5 Stories
  • 6/14/2024
May 2024 Housing Market Statistics
  • 6/12/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 6-12
  • 6/13/2024
Student Scene
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Announces Awards To Chattanooga Area Students
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Announces Awards To Chattanooga Area Students
  • 6/14/2024
TDOE Releases 2023-24 3rd And 4th Grade ELA TCAP State-Level Results
  • 6/13/2024
Dalton State Awards Honorary Doctorates To Shaws
Dalton State Awards Honorary Doctorates To Shaws
  • 6/13/2024
Living Well
Life Care Center Of Red Bank Announces New Administrator
Life Care Center Of Red Bank Announces New Administrator
  • 6/14/2024
East Tennessee State University Student Selected For THA’s Agenda 21 Internship Program
East Tennessee State University Student Selected For THA’s Agenda 21 Internship Program
  • 6/14/2024
Safe Kids At The Zoo Event Is June 22
Safe Kids At The Zoo Event Is June 22
  • 6/14/2024
Memories
Original Occupants: McDonald Farm
  • 6/13/2024
Curtis Coulter's 2025 Sale Creek Historical Calendar Coming Soon
Curtis Coulter's 2025 Sale Creek Historical Calendar Coming Soon
  • 6/13/2024
Capturing Lookout Mountain Artistic Perspectives Of The Battle Above The Clouds Program Is June 29
  • 6/14/2024
Outdoors
4th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup June 8 Aims To Hit 25,000-Pound Milestone
4th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup June 8 Aims To Hit 25,000-Pound Milestone
  • 6/5/2024
EPA Partners With Spring City To Improve Access To New Community Gardens And Farmers Market
  • 6/5/2024
Collegedale Awarded Grant For Remodel Project In Imagination Station
  • 6/5/2024
Travel
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
  • 6/14/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Lifting Up Fathers To Their Proper Uplifting Roles
  • 6/13/2024
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Men's Ministry Sunday June 23
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Men's Ministry Sunday June 23
  • 6/13/2024
Bob Tamasy: Betrayal - The Game In Which No One Wins
  • 6/10/2024
Obituaries
J. Woodson "Woody" Mader
J. Woodson "Woody" Mader
  • 6/15/2024
James Melton “Jim” Smedley
James Melton “Jim” Smedley
  • 6/15/2024
Jerry Reynolds
Jerry Reynolds
  • 6/15/2024