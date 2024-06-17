Vols Take 2nd Straight Win At College World Series
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Monday, June 17, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALMODOVAR RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO ALBERTO 
3803 CHATTANOOGA RD TUNNELL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BAILEY, JIMMY MICHAEL 
167 PINE CREST RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BALLEW, GARRETT MASON 
4280 DEWS POND RD CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS 
5751 Uptain Rd Chattanooga, 374115671 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRANAM, TERRY LAMAR 
382 SPRINGS PLACE SMYRNA RD CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CASLIN, MAKAYLA DENISE 
763 WEST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

DAVIS, OTERIOUS DEJUAN 
1416 E 48TH ST Chattanooga, 374073217 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DE LEON PUAC, VICTOR HUGO 
109 EGDEWOOD ST DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUCKETT, KENAN ISAIAH 
3410 MYRA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DYER, WHITNEY ONEDA 
1416 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073217 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ENGLAND, NICHOLAS WADE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ESSO, NICHOLAS K 
2105 DABNEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GILBERT, MARCUS LEBRON 
102 MARGARETA LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

GONZALEZ RAMIREZ, ALDO ESTUARDO 
UNKNOWN , 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GONZALEZ ROBLEDO, GUSMAGNO 
2131 HILL PIKE NASHVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD 
2113 BERRY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

HAMPTON, RICHARD LEON 
2509 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEULETT, GEORGE R 
2411 KIRBY AVE Chattanooga, 374043806 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

HICKEY, OWEN PATRICK 
26 S BROAD ST STE 2 BREVARD, 28712 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HOWELL, MATTHEW CHRISTOPHER 
8004 PERFECT VIEW OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HUGHES, BRADISHIA 
2510 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041616 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN 
788 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LINDSAY, TIMOTHY M 
733 MUTTON HOLLOW RD New Market, 378205119 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LOPEZ AGUILAR, ADELSO WALDEMAR 
4114 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MAYWEATHER, TONYADA SANTRALL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112540 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT

MCCAIN, LAMAR ANTONIO 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (BURGLARY)N
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (BURGLARY)

MCCARTER, CHARLES MICHAEL 
5234 #B DONLYN LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILIAN, LUIS SANTINO 
993 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORALES, ALFARO ELI 
3511 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MORALES OROSCO, NEFRI 
2900 HAWTHORNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

MUNGIN, DARRON KINTE 
10 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MYERS, BRIAN ALLEN 
3414 NEW HIGHWAY 68 MADISONVILLE, 37354 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OTONEAL, HENRY 
1825 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

OWENS, DAVID LEE 
1121 LENA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PAULEY, JOHN MARK 
5220 OGDEN RD DAYTON, 373216430 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PIRAINO, JESSICA MONIQUE 
2830 4TH STREET APT 18 PERU, 61354 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROBERSON, DENZEL 
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RODAS GONZALES, KLISMAN 
3160 BIMINI PLACE APT 100 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RYMER, JONATHAN RANDALL 
1561 STRAWBERRY LN NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIPE, JOHN RICHARD 
7130 CONDRA DR HARRISON, 373419353 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

STANLEY, ADAM BRYANT 
2024 ALBERMARLE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
LEAVING SCENE OF BOATING ACCIDENT

TULLOSS, WARRICK LEBRON 
4671 MOSSEY DR LITHONIA, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VAZQUEZ, ASAEL RAMIREZ 
510 CENTRAL DR APT 805 CHATTANOOGA, 374215852 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALLER, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE 
4217 14TH AVE HIXSON, 373435628 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILBOURN, CHERYL ANN 
1914 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DASIY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY 
2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
COUNTERFEIT MARK OR LOGO (USE OF A)
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, THOMASA CHEYANNE 
4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, TIA CASSIDY 
4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, TONY CORTEZ 
3024 NORTH WAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

