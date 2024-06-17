Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALMODOVAR RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO ALBERTO
3803 CHATTANOOGA RD TUNNELL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BAILEY, JIMMY MICHAEL
167 PINE CREST RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BALLEW, GARRETT MASON
4280 DEWS POND RD CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
5751 Uptain Rd Chattanooga, 374115671
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRANAM, TERRY LAMAR
382 SPRINGS PLACE SMYRNA RD CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CASLIN, MAKAYLA DENISE
763 WEST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
VIO.
DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
DAVIS, OTERIOUS DEJUAN
1416 E 48TH ST Chattanooga, 374073217
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DE LEON PUAC, VICTOR HUGO
109 EGDEWOOD ST DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUCKETT, KENAN ISAIAH
3410 MYRA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DYER, WHITNEY ONEDA
1416 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073217
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ENGLAND, NICHOLAS WADE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ESSO, NICHOLAS K
2105 DABNEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GILBERT, MARCUS LEBRON
102 MARGARETA LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GONZALEZ RAMIREZ, ALDO ESTUARDO
UNKNOWN ,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GONZALEZ ROBLEDO, GUSMAGNO
2131 HILL PIKE NASHVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD
2113 BERRY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
HAMPTON, RICHARD LEON
2509 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HEULETT, GEORGE R
2411 KIRBY AVE Chattanooga, 374043806
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HICKEY, OWEN PATRICK
26 S BROAD ST STE 2 BREVARD, 28712
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOWELL, MATTHEW CHRISTOPHER
8004 PERFECT VIEW OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUGHES, BRADISHIA
2510 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041616
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN
788 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LINDSAY, TIMOTHY M
733 MUTTON HOLLOW RD New Market, 378205119
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LOPEZ AGUILAR, ADELSO WALDEMAR
4114 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAYWEATHER, TONYADA SANTRALL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112540
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
MCCAIN, LAMAR ANTONIO
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (BURGLARY)N
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (BURGLARY)
MCCARTER, CHARLES MICHAEL
5234 #B DONLYN LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILIAN, LUIS SANTINO
993 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORALES, ALFARO ELI
3511 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MORALES OROSCO, NEFRI
2900 HAWTHORNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
MUNGIN, DARRON KINTE
10 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MYERS, BRIAN ALLEN
3414 NEW HIGHWAY 68 MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OTONEAL, HENRY
1825 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
OWENS, DAVID LEE
1121 LENA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PAULEY, JOHN MARK
5220 OGDEN RD DAYTON, 373216430
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PIRAINO, JESSICA MONIQUE
2830 4TH STREET APT 18 PERU, 61354
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROBERSON, DENZEL
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RODAS GONZALES, KLISMAN
3160 BIMINI PLACE APT 100 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RYMER, JONATHAN RANDALL
1561 STRAWBERRY LN NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIPE, JOHN RICHARD
7130 CONDRA DR HARRISON, 373419353
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
STANLEY, ADAM BRYANT
2024 ALBERMARLE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
LEAVING SCENE OF BOATING ACCIDENT
TULLOSS, WARRICK LEBRON
4671 MOSSEY DR LITHONIA, 00000
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VAZQUEZ, ASAEL RAMIREZ
510 CENTRAL DR APT 805 CHATTANOOGA, 374215852
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALLER, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE
4217 14TH AVE HIXSON, 373435628
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILBOURN, CHERYL ANN
1914 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY
2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
COUNTERFEIT MARK OR LOGO (USE OF A)
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, THOMASA CHEYANNE
4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, TIA CASSIDY
4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, TONY CORTEZ
3024 NORTH WAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
