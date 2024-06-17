Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALMODOVAR RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO ALBERTO

3803 CHATTANOOGA RD TUNNELL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BAILEY, JIMMY MICHAEL

167 PINE CREST RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BALLEW, GARRETT MASON

4280 DEWS POND RD CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

5751 Uptain Rd Chattanooga, 374115671

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRANAM, TERRY LAMAR

382 SPRINGS PLACE SMYRNA RD CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CASLIN, MAKAYLA DENISE

763 WEST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

VIO.

Here are the mug shots:

ALMODOVAR RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/18/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BAILEY, JIMMY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/05/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR BALLEW, GARRETT MASON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/27/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRANAM, TERRY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 02/06/1952

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CASLIN, MAKAYLA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/07/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, OTERIOUS DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/25/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DYER, WHITNEY ONEDA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/15/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ENGLAND, NICHOLAS WADE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY ESSO, NICHOLAS K

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/23/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GILBERT, MARCUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HAMPTON, RICHARD LEON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/26/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HEULETT, GEORGE R

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/08/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) HICKEY, OWEN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/10/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HOWELL, MATTHEW CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/07/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE HUGHES, BRADISHIA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/12/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/05/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LINDSAY, TIMOTHY M

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/03/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MAYWEATHER, TONYADA SANTRALL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/17/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MCCAIN, LAMAR ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/07/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (BURGLARY)N

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (BURGLARY) MILIAN, LUIS SANTINO

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/30/1971

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MUNGIN, DARRON KINTE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MYERS, BRIAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/13/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAULEY, JOHN MARK

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 03/13/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PIRAINO, JESSICA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/14/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RYMER, JONATHAN RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIPE, JOHN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/01/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION TULLOSS, WARRICK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/06/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VAZQUEZ, ASAEL RAMIREZ

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALLER, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/20/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILBOURN, CHERYL ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/15/1978

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

COUNTERFEIT MARK OR LOGO (USE OF A)

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

ASSAULT WILLIAMS, TIA CASSIDY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/20/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT







