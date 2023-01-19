Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes Named Chair Of House Insurance Subcommittee

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton has appointed State Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes as chair of the House Insurance Subcommittee for the 113th General Assembly.“Esther Helton-Haynes has done a remarkable job serving the citizens of her community and Tennessee,” said Speaker Sexton. “She is a strong and thoughtful leader with extensive knowledge and expertise addressing the needs of Tennessee patients, which will make her highly effective as chair of the House Insurance Subcommittee.”The 12-member subcommittee is responsible for all laws about life and health insurance, as well as property and casualty insurance and TennCare.“I am honored that Speaker Sexton has entrusted me with the responsibility of serving as chair of the House Insurance Subcommittee,” Rep.Helton-Haynes said. “Having been a nurse for 40 years, I feel that I bring a unique and valuable perspective to issues related to health care. I look forward to serving in this new role and working alongside my fellow committee members to pass sound policy that benefits all Tennesseans.”Rep. Helton-Haynes will also serve on the Health Committee, Population Health Subcommittee, Insurance Committee, Local Government Committee and the Election and Campaign Finance Subcommittee.The 113th Tennessee General Assembly officially convened last Tuesday. Committee assignments were announced last Thursday.Rep. Helton-Haynes represents House District 30, which includes part of Hamilton County. She can be reached at rep.esther.helton@capitol.tn.gov or by calling 615-741-1934.