Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Commission Discusses Adding More Firefighters

  • Friday, January 20, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The city of Soddy Daisy exists today because two communities joined together in 1969 for a single purpose, said Hardie Stulce who grew up in the area and has long been involved in the government with a special interest in the fire department. The sole purpose that the former communities of Soddy and Daisy merged, he said was because insurance companies had stopped writing homeowners policies because there was no available fire protection. At that time, a civic organization sponsored a referendum to incorporate these areas. 

By 1971, he said a fire station had been built and two used fire trucks had been bought. A rescue squad provided manpower. By 1973 a federal grant was obtained to install fire hydrants around the city. He said that by 1976 Soddy Daisy had three fire stations and more trucks. The current commission recently voted to buy two more pumper trucks. 

The fire department started with volunteer firefighters but that has changed when it became increasingly difficult to find volunteers during daylight hours. The city then hired full time staff in addition to the volunteers. After that, it became apparent that there was a need for firefighters to be available full time on weekends and three shifts every day for 24 hours. 

It is well known that the best practices to provide the best fire service is to have five men on a truck to fight a fire, he said. Ten years ago, that is what the city had. But now, the number of firefighters per shift has been diluted down to three, because of spreading out the total number. This is partially because there are fewer volunteers that the city used to be able to depend on. 

He told the commissioners that his opinion is that Soddy Daisy needs to hire six more full time firefighters in order to have five available on each shift for the proper 24-hour protection, seven days a week. With budget time coming up, he said that now is the time to consider increasing full or part time personnel for the fire department. 

The fire department is getting another form of help thanks to the Soddy Daisy and Red Bank Charitable Foundation, which gave the city $23,000 this year for the purpose of buying audio visual equipment. This is state-of-the-art, computerized simulator training equipment for the firefighters. The city will contribute $2,255 from the general fund to pay the balance of the cost. 

The Soddy Daisy Police Department will also be getting new equipment. New Motorola radios will be bought for the police vehicles at the cost of $23,719, which is under the amount that was budgeted.  

City Manager Burt Johnson was given permission to salvage an unused 2012 Ford Escape and to accept the only bid received for resurfacing Dayton Pike. Talley Construction will do the work for $4,028,000 paid from a federal highway grant. The city will be responsible for $700,000 of the total and $528,000 of the city’s share will come from American Rescue Plan funds. 

City Attorney Sam Elliott told the commissioners about the settlement made with a company that had been used to provide cameras and recording equipment. He said that there had been a long-term contentious relationship. In the effort to arbitrate the matter, the city chose not to make the last payment of $40,000 because the system was not working. Mr. Elliott said he had negotiated for the city to get the hard drive and to pay $20,000, half of the amount due, rather than spend more to try the case. A mutual release was signed. 

In regular city business, pubic hearings and the first reading took place regarding three properties. Rezoning a tract of land at 11908 Dayton Pike from R-1 Single Family Residential to C-2 Local Business was approved on the first reading. The owner plans to construct a commercial building for his business. Property at 8210 Dayton Pike was rezoned from R-2A Rural Residential and A-1 Agricultural to C-2 Local Business District. The owner requested the change before he sells the land. And a tract adjacent to that, at  8212 Dayton Pike was also changed from A-1 Agricultural to C-2 Local Business to make it easier to sell, that owner told the commissioners. Each of the zoning changes had been approved by the city’s planning commission. 

The city is also amending provisions in the zoning ordinance relating to the height of buildings for both multi-family structures and hotels that would apply only to the zones where those uses are presently allowed. The maximum height of these buildings now is two and a half stories, or 35 feet. The new height that was approved can be up to 75 feet at the peak of the roof.  Some apartment complexes or hotels might want to build more stories, said City Manager Johnson. At this time there is nothing specific for the height increase, but the city is planning for the future when a hotel may want to build there.  The commissioners were assured that the city’s fire apparatus could reach that height. 

Jimmy Stewart representing Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful informed the commissioners about the second Arbor Day the organization will be participating in on March 4. The city is providing some financial support and the hard work of digging the holes for planting 35 trees on the south side of the lake. He said that $1,000 is still needed as well as volunteers to get the trees in the ground. Individuals can dedicate a tree to honor someone, he said and anyone can join the group that day to help or just to watch. Volunteers should arrive at 9:30 a.m.

Representatives from the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy came to the meeting to ask for the city to write a letter of support for protecting a section of the river. They also asked the city to join their efforts to stop fill permits and burn permits in the watershed area. They said it would be effective if the city would add requirements to the zoning ordinances. 

In his report, Mayor Steve Everett said employees are harder to get and retain now than they were in the past. He said the city now has more varied competition and is recommending for the commissioners to look at the employee pay scale to see if it is in line with other municipalities and businesses. The budget will be hard to set without knowing pay rates, he said. Pay plans and personnel needs will be discussed at the next commission meeting on Feb. 2.  He said he does not want Soddy Daisy to be sub-par with citizen’s needs and that we want to set the standard in Hamilton County.                                                                                            


Latest Headlines
Soddy Daisy Commission Discusses Adding More Firefighters
  • Breaking News
  • 1/20/2023
Baylor Hangs On To Beat McCallie, 54-52
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/20/2023
PHOTOS: East Ridge Basketball Hosts Central
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/20/2023
UTC's Green, Russum Set PR's at Samford Invitational
  • Sports
  • 1/20/2023
CFC Names Gizzard To Replace Outgoing Alumbaugh
  • Sports
  • 1/20/2023
2nd Cleveland Middle School Student Arrested After Stolen Gun Found
  • Breaking News
  • 1/20/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/21/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2001 S. LYERLY ST. APT. 134 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... more

Soddy Daisy Commission Discusses Adding More Firefighters
  • 1/20/2023

The city of Soddy Daisy exists today because two communities joined together in 1969 for a single purpose, said Hardie Stulce who grew up in the area and has long been involved in the government ... more

2nd Cleveland Middle School Student Arrested After Stolen Gun Found
  • 1/20/2023

New information has become available through an active investigation regarding an incident involving a Cleveland Middle School student who took a firearm on school property on Thursday. The ... more

Breaking News
McMinn County Man Indicted In TBI Drug Overdose Investigation
McMinn County Man Indicted In TBI Drug Overdose Investigation
  • 1/20/2023
Rep. Greg Vital Named Vice-Chairman Of House Transportation Committee
Rep. Greg Vital Named Vice-Chairman Of House Transportation Committee
  • 1/20/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 1/20/2023
Multiple Narcotics Arrests Made In Walker County
  • 1/20/2023
Motorcyclist Severely Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/20/2023
Opinion
Mayor Tim Kelly Will Cost Us Our Hard-Earned "Scenic City" Namesake - And Response (3)
  • 1/19/2023
County Mayor Wamp, Join Me In A Huddle
  • 1/19/2023
Pets Don't Belong In Grocery Stores
  • 1/20/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/20/2023
What Is A Feminist?
  • 1/19/2023
Sports
UTC Women Fall 64-51 At Wofford
  • 1/19/2023
Randy Smith: Loving Coach Earle
Randy Smith: Loving Coach Earle
  • 1/20/2023
Lee Lady Flames Lacrosse Picked Fourth In Preseason Coaches Poll
  • 1/19/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
UTC's Green, Russum Set PR's at Samford Invitational
  • 1/20/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Visiting And Examining Broad Street
  • 1/20/2023
The Salvation Army Launches Food Drive To Support Its Life Navigation Ministry
  • 1/20/2023
Brush, Bulk Trash And Leaf Collection To Now Be On Set Schedule
  • 1/20/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 1/20/2023
Stars Above The Battlefield: Then & Now – A Night Sky Program At The Recreation Field Is Feb. 4
  • 1/20/2023
Entertainment
Dayz Of Deception Band Gives Back To The Community
  • 1/19/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/18/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
  • 1/20/2023
Fortune Feimster Comes To Memorial Auditorium Feb. 5
  • 1/19/2023
WoodSongs Dalton Presents The Zoe & Cloyd Trio Jan. 28
WoodSongs Dalton Presents The Zoe & Cloyd Trio Jan. 28
  • 1/19/2023
Opinion
Mayor Tim Kelly Will Cost Us Our Hard-Earned "Scenic City" Namesake - And Response (3)
  • 1/19/2023
County Mayor Wamp, Join Me In A Huddle
  • 1/19/2023
Pets Don't Belong In Grocery Stores
  • 1/20/2023
Dining
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Beer Inspector Says Blue Light Bar Owner Joyce Now More Cooperative
  • 1/19/2023
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Relaunches Senior Hunger Project
  • 1/18/2023
Business
Spectrum Awards $10,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant And 30 Laptop Computers To Boys & Girls Clubs In Tennessee
  • 1/20/2023
Quik Trip Makes Chattanooga Debut In Lookout Valley
  • 1/19/2023
CO.LAB To Launch New Sustainability Program
  • 1/19/2023
Real Estate
Thrive Regional Partnership Announces New Trustees
  • 1/20/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 12-18
  • 1/19/2023
Cambridge Square Kicks Off 2023 With 2 New Commercial Starts
  • 1/18/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Lee University To Offer Free ESL Classes
  • 1/20/2023
OURS Offers Research Opportunities To Lee Upperclassmen
  • 1/20/2023
McCallie Students Learn New Skills During Tornado Term
  • 1/19/2023
Living Well
Dwayne Butler Named Director Of Dining Operations For Morning Pointe Senior Living
Dwayne Butler Named Director Of Dining Operations For Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 1/19/2023
Cempa Community Care Announces 3 New Board Members
  • 1/18/2023
Erlanger Foundation Board Announces 3 New Members
  • 1/17/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dickie Mathews
  • 1/19/2023
Roark-Conner Association: Preserving A 64-Year Hamilton County Tradition Virtually
  • 1/18/2023
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
  • 1/17/2023
Outdoors
Georgia DNR Cracks Down On Illegal Sale Of Venomous Snakes
Georgia DNR Cracks Down On Illegal Sale Of Venomous Snakes
  • 1/19/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
  • 1/17/2023
TFWC Concludes First 2023 Meeting In Dyersburg
  • 1/13/2023
Travel
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
Church
UTC Professor Continues Series With Lecture On Dietary Rules Of Abrahamic Religions At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 1/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: Did You Know God Wants Us To Love Him?
Bob Tamasy: Did You Know God Wants Us To Love Him?
  • 1/19/2023
Chattanooga Gospel Music Awards 2023 Set For Feb. 10
  • 1/20/2023
Obituaries
Anthony Brian Hortin
Anthony Brian Hortin
  • 1/20/2023
Betty Jewell Tate
Betty Jewell Tate
  • 1/20/2023
Thomas Swain Kale
  • 1/20/2023
Area Obituaries
Hicks, William (Dalton)
Hicks, William (Dalton)
  • 1/20/2023
Johnson, James Dale (Kimball)
Johnson, James Dale (Kimball)
  • 1/20/2023
Cartwright, C. Dianne (Sequatchie)
  • 1/20/2023